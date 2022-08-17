Chris Brown's producer impressed by Juston Vetter AKA "JSuave" Rapper/R&B Singer from Akron Ohio

From Chris Brown's producer "When I first heard JSuave's song "Back It Up" I immediately went to my Rolodex contacted everyone from the guy who signed JCole to head of Urban Music for a publishing company, JSuave will be getting publishing contract.

