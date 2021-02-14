On course for growth with concentrated digital expertise: Ginkgo Management Consulting and AWK Group

By: Ginkgo Management Consulting GmbH

Contact

Aaron Greite-Scheuerman

Ginkgo Management Consulting

Hohe Bleichen 21 - 20354 Hamburg

***@ginkgo.com Aaron Greite-ScheuermanGinkgo Management ConsultingHohe Bleichen 21 - 20354 Hamburg

End

-- Hamburg/Zurich, February 17, 2021 – Consulting market on the move: Two leading consulting companies, Ginkgo Management Consulting GmbH and AWK Group, join forces with immediate effect.Ginkgo is an award-winning independent strategy consultancy specializing in complex digitization projects, and the AWK Group is one of the largest independent Swiss consultancy companies in this area. Together, the two companies are now forming a powerful international consulting group for digital transformation with a turnover of almost 100 million euros. The clients of both companies benefit from the experience of over 500 highly qualified employees, as well as an international presence at locations in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, China, and Singapore.Ginkgo Management Consulting and AWK Group are focused on developing digital business models and implementing them from a single source. Ginkgo's global clients already include well-known Fortune 500, DAX, and medium-sized companies. With their digital transformation services, from data analytics to cybersecurity to IT advisory and the management of large transformation projects. Both companies cover all the relevant competencies to make complex digitization projects a success."For Ginkgo, AWK is the ideal partner to drive our growth in Germany and internationally more vigorously and quicker," says Lars Godzik, founding partner and managing director of Ginkgo. «The merger gives us an even larger pool of consultants and specialists. We are also gaining expertise in the area of public administration and strengthening our service portfolio, for example, in the area of cybersecurity & privacy. "Oliver Vaterlaus, CEO of the AWK Group, adds: "Our internationally oriented customers are increasingly demanding local advice from the AWK Group outside of Switzerland. With the merger, we are taking the next step in our Strategy 2025, in which we are initially internationalizing towards Germany and at the same time establishing a presence in Asia. "The merger is supported by Deutsche Private Equity (DPE) from Munich, enabling both companies' joint growth strategies to be sustainable and robust.Ginkgo Management Consulting GmbH is an independent strategy consultancy specializing in complex digitization projects. The consulting portfolio includes managing and implementing digital and other comprehensive transformation projects and traditional CIO consulting services. Ginkgo's global clients include well-known Fortune 500, DAX, and medium-sized companies as well as hidden champions. Under the motto "Getting Digital Done," they are jointly taking digital and data-driven companies to the next level. The subsidiaries Ginkgo Analytics and Ginkgo Cybersecurity complement the service portfolio to be able to successfully and holistically implement digitization. Since its founding in 2006, Ginkgo has branches in Hamburg, Zurich, Singapore, and Shanghai and has implemented projects in more than 30 countries. www.ginkgo.comAWK Group is an international, independent management and technology consultancy with offices in Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lausanne, and Luxembourg. With over 400 employees, AWK accompanies the digital transformation of organizations from a wide variety of industries from strategy to implementation and is familiar with the technologies of the future. Their services range from the development of digital business models through data analytics, cybersecurity, and IT advisory to the management of complex transformation projects. www.awk.chDPE Deutsche Private Equity GmbH is an independent German holding company founded in 2007. It invests in medium-sized companies in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and has successfully launched three funds with a total volume of EUR 1.2 billion. Since 2007 DPE has invested in 21 companies that have made 47 follow-up investments and have increased their annual turnover by 15-20%. In addition, 2,200 new jobs have been created in the DPE company. The DPE companies currently employ around 7,373 people. DPE supports companies on their growth path as an active partner: with growth potential, experience, trust, respect, and all the support that a company like DPE can offer can. www.dpe.de