The World's Biggest Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity Virtual Concert
It took a Herculean effort from OCTET Productions and Terk Entertainment to create this star-studded concert. The line-up is incredible: Special presenter Taraji P. Henson, your host is Anthony Anderson and many more surprises including 18 performers
By: JS MEDIA GROUP
What is mind-boggling is how coordinated and fluid this event was put together. Every detail is on point. From the crystal-clear quality of the production to the beautiful, uplifting, and exhilarating voices of your favorite Gospel artists. Sit back as they sing you out of depression this pandemic has caused and into victory. Come be blessed by the voices that shook the foundations of the earth. If ever we needed healing and relief from the noise around us it's now.
This virtual concert is a chance not only for you to be inspired, but to gift a ticket to a family, friend, or relative. It's always better to give than to receive. Bless someone with this remarkable gift of praise and unity. The lineup is amazing. After 2020, we all need something positive to look forward to. 2021 has brought us "The Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity Virtual Concert" as a final event honoring Black History Month. No detail was left out of this concert. It is truly a spectacular event that you must witness to believe. You will be dazzled by the lineup of celebrated Gospel superstars including Fred Hammond, Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton, Le'Andria Johnson, Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Deitrick Haddon, Jonathan McReynolds, Ghanian gospel sensation Joe Mettle, and many, many more!
Your virtual ticket gets you a front-row seat to this amazing awe-inspiring Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity. We will always be stronger together, Not only is this the theme for "The 2021 Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity," this Concert was created to start an inspirational movement. Here is how you get your tickets: Go to https://celebrationofunity.org and be a part of worldwide healing because we are stronger together. You can also gift tickets to your family, friends, and relatives on the site. You will be so glad you did!
Josh Steinbeck
info@dacasongs.com
