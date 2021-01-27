News By Tag
Chris Thomas's Haymaker Original Score to be Released
When discussing the score Thomas says, "Writing the score for Haymaker was a dream come true. The film is a drama featuring the martial art of Muay Thai, and the filmmakers were looking for a composer who could write for strings. It just so happens I am a composer, a cellist by training, and a dedicated practitioner of Muay Thai. This score represents the harmonious coming together of several important parts of my life. Our goal was to create a score that felt more like listening to a violin concerto than a movie soundtrack. I believe we accomplished this, and I sincerely hope you enjoy the music!"
Haymaker follows a retired Muay Thai fighter (Sasso) working as a bouncer, who rescues an alluring transgender performer (Ruiz) from a nefarious thug, eventually becoming her bodyguard, protector, and confidant. The relationship leads Sasso's character to make an unexpected return to fighting, risking not only his relationship, but his life. Haymaker tells a story about human dignity and love.
ABOUT CHRIS THOMAS
Chris Thomas is a composer for film, television, theme parks, and a TEDx speaker. He's won a Hollywood Music in Media Award, Gold Medal Prize at the Park City Film Music Festival, Best Film & TV Music award at eWorld Music Awards, and has been nominated for a Film & TV Music Award. Chris has written music for several Emmy-nominated films, and for Woman Rebel, which was shortlisted for an Academy Award. In television, he works as a composer, orchestrator, and conductor for networks such as ABC, FOX, CBS, and HBO.
Chris's work can be heard in theme parks all over the world. He has written music for the Evermore Adventure Park, Knott's Berry Farm, Queen Mary Chill, Dreamland Theme Park (UK), Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, and many more.
Chris's works for the concert hall have been performed from Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, to the Hollywood Bowl. He recently premiered a series of concert works in France, Belgium, and Germany. His Symphony #1 (the Malheur Symphony) was the subject of a TED Talk in 2019. His works are published with The FJH Music Company, Walton Choral, Wingert-Jones Publications, and Carl Fischer Music.
More information on Chris Thomas can be found at - www.christhomasmusic.com
