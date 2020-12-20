News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Nicholas Benner, DO
Dr. Benner discusses tinea pedis, a skin condition affecting more than 3 million people yearly in the United States
Tinea pedis, also known as Athlete's Foot, is a common fungal infection that can be contracted by walking barefoot in moist public places, like a swimming pool deck or locker room. Symptoms include a scaly rash that usually causes itching, stinging and burning. People with tinea pedis often have moist, raw skin between their toes.
To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Benner, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Nicholas Benner, DO
Dr. Benner is a board-certified dermatologist in Columbus, OH. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. He then earned his medical degree from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, OH. He followed that with his transitional internship at O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. He completed his dermatology residency in Columbus in the Ohio Health Dermatology Residency program, and served as Chief Resident his final year. Dr. Benner's research has appeared in numerous publications including the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology and the Journal of the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology. For additional information about Dr. Benner, please visit https://docsdermgroup.com/
