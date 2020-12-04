News By Tag
Esri Gold Business Partner, GEO Jobe, Announces Backup My Org
GEO Jobe is excited to announce the launch of Backup My Org.
By: GEO Jobe
Backup My Org is a brand new application that can run as a service and connect to ArcGIS Enterprise or ArcGIS Online. This highly requested solution has many purposes, including backing up your items, users, and groups to your local hard drive and (more importantly)
Out of the box, Backup My Org will:
• Create backups
• Restore content on an individual or organization level
• Visualize item dependencies of ArcGIS items
• Migrate across licensed connectors and managed identities
Backup My Org is available for purchase now, directly from GEO Jobe.
"I am extremely proud of GEO Jobe's product development division for bringing Backup My Org to life. This application represents years of client feedback and hard work by our team. This is a full backup and restore solution that completes the GEO Jobe "ABC's of GIS" including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Backup My Org, and Clean My org. The creation of this product finalized a vision that has been in place for half a decade at GEO Jobe and I couldn't be happier with the final result. I look forward to Backup My Org serving our customers with the same level of quality and excellence that they have come to expect over the years." David Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, GEO Jobe
GEO Jobe has been recognized by Esri for 7 designations including Esri's Release Ready specialty designation and ArcGIS Marketplace provider specialty designation.
You can connect directly with the GEO Jobe team
About GEO Jobe
GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider serving over 8,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio. GEO Jobe is also a provider of the GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, which is a managed service offering focused on Esri technology. Additionally, GEO Jobe offers professional services centered around Esri's ArcGIS platform including custom software development, platform, and solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 20th year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002.
Contact:
www.geo-jobe.com
@geojobegis
Contact
David Hansen
***@geo-jobe.com
