News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Some say goodbye... I say hello
Jane O'Reilly shares how the twists and turns of life put her right on the path to Nobility Crest, a 55+ luxury condominium community in Ocean Township.
Looking back, O'Reilly and her husband Eugene sold their 1.5-acre Wall Township home to downsize and began renting an apartment in Neptune for $3,000 per month. As days turned into months, the couple knew they had to find a more sensible place to live as rental prices continued to rise. "That's when we saw the billboard for Nobility Crest," said O'Reilly.
The couple immediately visited the Monmouth County community in September 2019 and put down a deposit on a Belmont home design. Unfortunately, O'Reilly's husband passed away in April 2020 from COVID-19, but her plans for the future marched on.
A few months later, O'Reilly received the call that her new home at Nobility Crest was ready to move-in. She soon closed on the home alongside her 60-year-old son John as the co-owner. "This is one of the nicest communities that I ever saw," she said. "They keep the grounds beautiful. Although I just moved in, I love it already and I know that when spring and summer comes that I will love it even more."
In retrospect, O'Reilly has made a lot of friends over the years and has worked in a lot of places. Ironically, her Nobility Crest neighbor is someone she worked with at NJ Bell in the 1970s. The duo bumped into each other and went to lunch. "We have not seen each other in over 45 years," O'Reilly added. "It's a small world."
When the weather warms up, O'Reilly will likely be found with her friend on the sundeck chatting about yesteryear. Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest's pool and amenity area, the duo will be able to take advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas, fire pit and more. "I can sit outside on the deck or walk over to the pool," O'Reilly said. "I am glad that everything is so close."
The community also showcases a low-maintenance lifestyle with access to a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Each new building will also add either a club room with billiards, a fitness room or an all-purpose room. For those with furry friends, a new dog park will also be constructed onsite.
In addition to ample onsite amenities, O'Reilly loves driving to one of the exciting shopping destinations nearby. Her favorite is Seaview Square Mall. "Marshalls, Costco, Target, Home Goods, Home Sense… it's all right there," she added. "I also love the sun and driving to the beach, which is only just a few miles away."
For those looking to find an active adult community in the area, you don't have to look very far. O'Reilly says Nobility Crest really does have it all. Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. The Sales Center is now open, schedule an appointment from 10am to 5pm daily. To learn more, please call 732-361-4982, visit https://nobilitycrest55.com/
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com/
About Blue Star Group
With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
7322922400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse