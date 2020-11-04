Business Professionals of America announces new National Collaboration with K12 Inc

New national collaboration will strengthen access for more students nationwide to leading CTSO's leadership development, learning and networking opportunities.

By: National BPA

-- Business Professionals of America (BPA) is pleased to announce a new national partnership with K12 Inc., one of the nation's leading tech-enabled education companies. Beginning this school year, students and staff at K12-powered schools and Destination Career Academies will have the opportunity to participate in BPA programs and activities through chapters at their online schools. Students will gain access to a network of career-minded peers through virtual and in-person events held throughout the year. As part of the partnership, K12 will fund student membership and chapter fees at the schools it supports for the 2020 through 2022 school years.With more than 45,000 members across the country as well as an international presence in China and Peru, BPA is committed to developing and empowering rising student leaders to discover their passion and change the world through a myriad of leadership development, service learning and educational enrichment programs. This national collaboration will extend high levels of member engagement to students enrolled in K12-powered fulltime online public school programs through collaboration, leadership development, educational enrichment and experiential learning."Although we have seen more educational institutions and programs pivot to a virtual learning approach as a result of COVID-19 these past few months, Business Professionals of America has been providing a variety of virtual programs and services to our members for many years," said BPA Executive Director Dr. LouAnn Ross. "This is what makes a national partnership with K12, a program that has been tremendously successful in a virtual environment, such an incredible opportunity."K12 has more than 20 years of experience delivering online education solutions at scale, supporting students, schools, and districts across all 50 states to develop local solutions that meet personalized learning goals. K12 supports students in full time online public schools and programs in 30 states and the District of Columbia with a teacher-centric, engaging learning experience built upon research-based teacher training and standards-aligned curriculum.This new collaboration will not only benefit BPA members for future success, but will strengthen access for more students nationwide to BPA's leadership development, real-world experiential learning and virtual networking opportunities."We are proud to work with BPA as we continue to grow career-oriented education pathways for students across the country," said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Learning Solutions at K12. "The leadership skills students can gain through programs like BPA are an essential part of their educational journey, and we look forward to connecting the students we support with this network.""BPA is about creating leaders and serving as a catalyst for change," said Dr. Ross. "Whether in-person, virtual or through a hybrid approach, BPA truly does offer something for everyone. We are so excited to welcome the students and educators of K12 to the BPA family."###