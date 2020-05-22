News By Tag
* Cte
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Business Professionals of America Announces the Induction of Two Professionals to Hall of Fame
By: National BPA
The organization's first Hall of Fame inductee, Mr. Gordon Rosploch, has been and continues to be a great supporter of Business Professionals of America and the students that the organization serves. For more than 12 years, he has committed his support not only to his local chapter, but he has also selflessly supported other advisors and local chapters throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Mr. Rosploch has been both a past and current member of the organization's Classroom Education Advisory Council (CEAC) where he contributed to developing quality contest experiences for all students. Additionally, he has previously hosted the Wisconsin State Leadership Conference at his institution, Lakeshore Technical College, two years in a row, where he facilitated the judges, venue, and hotel. He also coordinated evening activities for students, working closely with the State Officers and the State Director in order to host this large event.
The organization's second Hall of Fame inductee, Mr. Cedric Bandoh, has been involved with BPA since he was a student member. As a sophomore in high school he was instrumental in chartering a local secondary chapter in Allen, Texas, and served as its Chapter Vice President from 2007-2008, as well as Chapter President from 2008-2010. From these early leadership experiences, he continued his BPA journey by volunteering in many different capacities, including serving as a judge at the Texas State Leadership Conference, Region 3 President, and an active member on the Board of Directors for Texas BPA State Association.
At the national level, Mr. Bandoh has served on the BPA National Board of Trustees since 2016, chairing the Finance Committee, Executive Director Search Committee, and Strategic and Long Range Planning Committee, served as Board Treasurer, was elected the youngest Chair of the Board of Trustees in 2018, and re-elected to serve a second term as Chair in 2019.
The contributions and legacy to BPA by both inductees are truly significant.
About Business Professionals of America
BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA, Inc. (BPA) is the leading Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, office administration, marketing and other related career fields. An intra-curricular national membership organization established in 1966, BPA is dedicated to developing and empowering student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service.
The organization serves secondary, post-secondary and middle level students and educators by offering programs based on national standards spanning five career pathways: Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design and Management, Marketing & Communication.
For more information, visit: www.bpa.org (about:blank).
Contact
Heather Bunning
Director of Marketing & Stakeholder Engagement
***@bpa.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse