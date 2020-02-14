News By Tag
Business Professionals of America Announces Enhanced National Partnership with HP
"I am excited to increase HP's national sponsorship this year and to expand our partnership's focus on business acumen, technical skills, and leadership development,"
"Through our HP LIFE global online platform, we offer a variety of courses that are modular, interactive, and full of practical exercises that enable learners to grow their business skills. The courses range from starting a small business, raising capital, marketing, and design thinking and are available in 7 languages (English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Hindi, and simplified Chinese). As a product of this organization and current global business leader, BPA played a significant role in my development and I am delighted to see my company expand opportunities for today's students. We are also excited to sponsor the National Leadership Academy this year and believe the academy will develop the essential skills we look for in prospective talent."
BPA has more than 45,000 members across the country, and for more than 50-years has been committed to developing and empowering rising student leaders to discover their passion and change the world through a myriad of leadership development, service learning and educational enrichment programs. This enhanced national partnership with HP will open more doors for BPA students and advisors through technology, leadership development and entrepreneurship education.
"HP has been an incredible partner and supporter of Business Professionals of America for many years," said BPA Executive Director Dr. LouAnn Ross. "In this age of advanced technology and online learning, it is important that we continue to push the needle and equip our members with the knowledge and understanding necessary to position them as successful leaders for the future. The HP LIFE courses and other programs that this enhanced partnership offer will encourage and challenge our students to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit and challenge their level of learning."
The mission of Business Professionals of America is to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service. Establishing partnerships that will benefit its student members for future success and help them to grow into well-rounded citizens and professionals is one way that the organization seeks to fulfill this mission. Enhancing those established partnerships is another way to ensure that the organization is continuing to seek out new learning opportunities for student members.
"BPA is about creating leaders and serving as a catalyst for change. We appreciate the support and commitment that HP has awarded to our organization and the students that we serve," said Dr. Ross.
About HP Inc.
Our vision is to create technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere — every person, every organization, and every community around the globe. This motivates us — inspires us — to do what we do. To make what we make. To invent, and to reinvent. To engineer experiences that amaze. We won't stop pushing ahead, because you won't stop pushing ahead. You're reinventing how you work. How you play. How you live. With our technology, you'll reinvent your world.
About Business Professionals of America
BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA, Inc. (BPA) is the leading Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, office administration, marketing and other related career fields. An intra-curricular national membership organization established in 1966, BPA is dedicated to developing and empowering student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service. The organization serves secondary, post-secondary and middle level students and educators by offering programs based on national standards spanning five career pathways: Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design and Management, Marketing & Communication. Visit bpa.org (http://www.bpa.org) for more information.
