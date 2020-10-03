News By Tag
BIB Technologies and Target Arm Form New Strategic Partnership for Food Services Delivery by Drones
BIB and Target Arm will jointly provide food services delivery by drones On-the-Move, with BIB's electronic trucks
By: Target Arm Inc.
Target Arm's (Tular) device will provide drone launch and recovery from static and moving electric trucks for BIB Technologies' electric units, on behalf of each food service it serves. Ultimately, the end customers will be able to order and receive ultra-fresh food prepared by their name-brand provider in vastly reduced times, and even at large events in the future as technology advances.
"BIB Technologies' vision is to use our BAAS offering platform to quickly help the static food services model for restaurants that take in high fees, and the dark kitchen sectors, and make it mobile as a grab and go COVID-friendly contactless option. BIB can bring food to the client quickly, on-demand. Target Arm's enabling technology will let us take our mobility concept even further by allowing our clients to deliver their products even while our sustainable trucks are in transit; thereby, decreasing delivery time and increasing consumer satisfaction. It is truly unique, and the future is not just near, but now!" stated Deloss Pickett, CEO of BIB technologies.
"Also, we are continually amazed at how our Tular device provides new value to unforeseen business models like the new BIB Truck by BIB Technologies,"
As BIB Technologies builds their sustainable business, Target Arm will integrate Tular and collaborate to bring drones on-the-move to a broader audience. Both BIB Technologies and Target Arm have additional strategic partnerships to accelerate market entry. Things will move forward with significant progress in Q1 of 2021.
About BIB Technologies Inc.
A fully sustainable, mobile hub locker housing a customized food storage system that allows restaurants to deliver prepared meals in a contact-less, temperature-
About Target Arm Inc.
Target Arm Inc. is a Connecticut-
