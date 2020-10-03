 
BIB Technologies and Target Arm Form New Strategic Partnership for Food Services Delivery by Drones

BIB and Target Arm will jointly provide food services delivery by drones On-the-Move, with BIB's electronic trucks
By:
 
 
Bib Truck Logo
Bib Truck Logo
 
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. - Oct. 8, 2020 - PRLog -- BIB Technologies Inc. (BIB) and Target Arm Inc. officially announce their new strategic partnership for food services delivery by drones on-the-move. BIB and Target Arm aim to disrupt the food services delivery model by jointly developing autonomous electric delivery vehicles with drones while moving up to highway speeds. BIB Truck is a turnkey Business as a Service (BAAS) enterprise platform through sustainable mobility, bringing name brand fresh food services to consumers on-demand and safely.

Target Arm's (Tular) device will provide drone launch and recovery from static and moving electric trucks for BIB Technologies' electric units, on behalf of each food service it serves. Ultimately, the end customers will be able to order and receive ultra-fresh food prepared by their name-brand provider in vastly reduced times, and even at large events in the future as technology advances.

"BIB Technologies' vision is to use our BAAS offering platform to quickly help the static food services model for restaurants that take in high fees, and the dark kitchen sectors, and make it mobile as a grab and go COVID-friendly contactless option. BIB can bring food to the client quickly, on-demand. Target Arm's enabling technology will let us take our mobility concept even further by allowing our clients to deliver their products even while our sustainable trucks are in transit; thereby, decreasing delivery time and increasing consumer satisfaction. It is truly unique, and the future is not just near, but now!" stated Deloss Pickett, CEO of BIB technologies.

"Also, we are continually amazed at how our Tular device provides new value to unforeseen business models like the new BIB Truck by BIB Technologies," seconded Jeff McChesney, Target Arm's CEO and Founder. "By enabling the movement of drones and package delivery from moving vehicles, consumers will reap the rewards of innovative partnerships like ours. We're proud to co-develop and rewrite the future vision of drone delivery with Deloss and his sustainable energy solutions at BIB Technologies. In light of this partnership, Target Arm is moving to a sustainable solution as well, with our first self-contained, battery-operated product, Tular v3.0!"

As BIB Technologies builds their sustainable business, Target Arm will integrate Tular and collaborate to bring drones on-the-move to a broader audience. Both BIB Technologies and Target Arm have additional strategic partnerships to accelerate market entry. Things will move forward with significant progress in Q1 of 2021.

About BIB Technologies Inc.
A fully sustainable, mobile hub locker housing a customized food storage system that allows restaurants to deliver prepared meals in a contact-less, temperature-controlled environment. It is the first fully sustainable, mobile platform using peer technology and temperature controlled IoT pick-up hub lockers to expand current brick and mortar and dark kitchen to all food services needs. Visit http://www.bibtruck.com

About Target Arm Inc.
Target Arm Inc. is a Connecticut-based firm that produces Tular, a patented device that enables rotary and fixed-wing drones to be launched and recovered from any moving vehicle autonomously, and even during windy conditions. Target Arm, an SDVOSB, provides both military and commercial solutions with the same device for drones on-the-move. Target Arm is a graduate of the Air Force Accelerator Powered by Techstars, the Endless Frontier Labs accelerator and is a resident at MassRobotics in Boston. To learn more about Target Arm, visit https://www.targetarm.com.

Contact
Jeffrey McChesney
jmcchesney@targetarm.com
(203) 885-0322‬
End
Email:***@targetarm.com Email Verified
