HOPE Sheds Light unveils Recovery Speaks: Embracing the Journey
The 12-month initiative will feature a series of events that will help celebrate recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
"Join us in lifting the voices of those affected by substance use disorder," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "We really want to bring the entire community together in order to support and celebrate our friends and families directly impacted by addiction."
Recovery Speaks: Embracing the Journey will highlight three recovery day events from now through 2021. All events are free to attend. Gregory Andrus from Portraits of the Jersey Shore and Chris Capaci of Capacity Images have partnered with HOPE Sheds Light to meet with attendees at these events to capture photographs and videos throughout the year. Andrus will create a special photobook on Portraits of Recovery at the Jersey Shore. Chris will memorialize the year in a mini-documentary that will capture the year-long effort and will be highlighted at the 2021 NJ Recovery Film Festival.
The first event to kick off the series will be a Fall Wellness Festival on October 11, 2020 from 2pm to 7pm at Keswick Center, located at 601 County Road 530 in Whiting. The rain date for this event is October 12, 2020 from 2pm to 7pm. The free event will feature hayrides, volleyball, a pumpkin patch, yoga and so much more. Pre-registration is required, click here to learn more. (https://hopeshedslight.networkforgood.com/
Looking to the Future, HOPE Sheds light will also host a Recovery Rally/Family BBQ and Pop-up Drive-in event early 2021. The Recovery Rally will feature onsite vendors and an open mic. The outdoor event will also highlight a bonfire, singing, poetry readings, games, giveaways and food from local vendors. "The goal is for people to share their experience, strength and hope with each other," said Capaci.
HOPE Sheds Light will host its Pop-up Drive-in movie night in late Spring 2021. The family-friendly event will promote recovery through the movie, "Inside Out". Attendees will receive movie snacks, as well as recovery supports and treatment information. COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines related to social distancing will apply to all events.
The year-long initiative will culminate in 2021 with a Share Your Stories event, in partnership with Ocean County, where the pictorial book and mini-documentary will be formally unveiled. "We hope you will join us throughout this initiative to share your stories of hope, provide inspiration and be a part of a movement to celebrate those in recovery," said Pamela Capaci. "You can make a difference and we can do it together."
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
https://www.hopeshedslight.org/
