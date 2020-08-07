News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Emmy Winning Producer Lisa L. Wilson & RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais Presents "Cooking with Critters"
"Cooking with Critters" with Aly Moore is a New Kind of Cooking Show Exclusively on The ON! Channel. Discover how delicious and appetizing bugs can be.
By: The ON! Channel
"When asked why I eat bugs, I turn it around and ask, why not. Bugs make a lot of sense. The right bugs are healthy, packed with protein and super nutritious for you and super sustainable, and when cooked right they are delicious" said Aly Moore the new host and Chef of Cooking with Critters.
"Eating bugs is not as uncommon as one would think. In many countries around the world, these insects are more than a prize, they are culinary delicacies with more than 1900 edible bugs species available around the world. Not only will eating bugs begin to rise in "foodie culture", but that it will truly become a booming food industry. It's kinda cool to be at the formation of what will be a major industry," the Chef added.
"When Garcelle and Lisa pitched Cooking with Critters, I immediately knew this show could be a big hit globally and was thrilled to be working with everyone on the team" said Brookshire Lafayette Chief Content Officer of The ON! Channel.
When asked what made them become a part of producing this series, Lisa responded; "My close friend and award-winning producer Tiffany Watkins created the series and I was immediately impressed with its fresh approach to the traditional cooking show. The bug eating community is a multi-million dollar industry so I wanted to tap into that in a fun and informative way and our host Aly Moore does just that." said Lisa L. Wilson proudcer of Cooking with Critters.
Garcelle added "Our production company always likes to push the envelope and get people talking, and Cooking with critters does just that! It's a fun way to open dialogue about how what we eat impacts both our bodies and our environment"
"Garcelle is a true talent both in front of and behind the camera, and a top-notch human being. I am excited for the world to see this show and catch the bug for eating Critters" said Brian J. White, President of The ON! Channel".
The six-part cooking series will be available for viewing starting Monday August 10th
https://youtu.be/
The ON Channel (https://www.theonchannel.com) and download the app for FREE on all mobile devices including IOS, ANDROID, IPHONE and GOOGLE as well as streaming media boxes such as ROKU, APPLE TV, ANDROID TV, AMAZON FIRESTICK, and GOOGLE CHROMECAST.
Contact
Maurice W
***@theonchannel.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 07, 2020