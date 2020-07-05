News By Tag
GEO Jobe Is Awarded the ArcGIS Hub Specialty
GEO Jobe is proud to announce they have been awarded the ArcGIS Hub Specialty designation by Esri.
By: GEO Jobe
One of GEO Jobe's favorite features of ArcGIS Hub are the initiatives that allow an organization to order users and content around a particular project while promoting community engagement. Esri has made initiative templates for common policy issues like increasing community pride or project feedback. If the existing templates do not meet an organization's needs, GEO Jobe can assist in creating custom templates for reuse or to better share common initiative content. These initiatives will allow organizations to have dedicated pages with solutions for the topics that matter most in their prospective community.
GEO Jobe has an extensive and ongoing partnership with Esri. Recently, GEO Jobe was also awarded Gold Level Partner status, having previously been Silver. In a long running tradition, GEO Jobe will be exhibiting at the 2020 Esri User's Conference being held virtually this year. They look forward to meeting with each of their over 7,000 global customers online at this year's Esri User's Conference.
"I am so proud of our team's work related to attaining our ArcGIS Hub Specialty from Esri. We couldn't ask for a better team of subject matter experts to serve our customers and represent the GEO Jobe brand. Technology based on Esri's ArcGIS Platform is core to every single thing that we do at GEO Jobe. Accordingly, this specialty designation further recognizes our team's expertise." - David Hansen, Chief Executive Officer
Want help setting up ArcGIS Hub for your organization?
About GEO Jobe
GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider serving over 7,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio, and is a provider of the GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, which is a managed services offering focused on Esri technology. Additionally, GEO Jobe offers professional services centered around Esri's ArcGIS platform including custom software development, platform and solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 20th year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002.
Other GEO Jobe Accolades:
• Esri Gold Partner
• ArcGIS Online Specialty
• ArcGIS for Local Government Specialty
• Federal Small Business Specialty
• Release Ready Specialty
• ArcGIS Marketplace Provider
Contact:
www.geo-jobe.com
@geojobegis
Contact
David Hansen
***@geo-jobe.com
