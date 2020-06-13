News By Tag
Gugu Guru Announces Move Into Personalized Commerce & Secures Meka Millstone-Shroff As Chief Advisor
Baby products concierge company launching a personalized commerce marketplace focused on further harnessing the power of its expert and mom-approved product recommendations
By: www.guguguru.com
As more retailers are playing catch-up in the personalization arena, Gugu Guru has been solving online product shopping challenges for parents since 2015 with its personalized and expert suggestions for the best products to fit each family's unique lifestyle.
To advise in creating a seamless transition into the commerce space, Gugu Guru has also enlisted the expertise of Meka Millstone-Shroff by securing her as Chief Advisor. Millstone-Shroff most recently led the rapid growth of buybuy BABY to become the #1 baby retailer in North America, as President & COO. She also served as Chief Customer Experience Officer for Bed Bath & Beyond. Millstone-Shroff will be advising founder and CEO of Gugu Guru, Monica Banks, along with other industry veterans: Gugu Guru's COO Krysta Harrick, previously of Toys R Us and Gugu Guru's Director, Strategic Partnerships & Marketing Katie Shutters-Petrie, previously of buybuy BABY.
"There has always been a need for trusted, personalized expertise to help consumers choose the right product when it comes to high consideration purchases like baby gear. Now, in the new COVID-19 era, we're also seeing an increased demand for virtual services," says Millstone-Shroff. "Gugu Guru has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to personalization, but its move into commerce creates a win/win scenario for today's market. New parents benefit from relevant and personalized product recommendations while brands will sell more by leveraging Gugu Guru's expertise and network of experienced moms and dads."
In the new and unique marketplace experience, Gugu Guru's network of experts, influencers and parents can make product recommendations via website, text, email or social media channels. Consumers can then purchase those products directly through Gugu Guru with confidence because they come recommended by a trusted expert.
Personal commerce will allow Gugu Guru to offer greater incentives for parents, personalized recommendations, and added purchase bonuses. Other updates include seamless checkout, integrated brand knowledge, exclusive discounts and other perks.
"This powerhouse and female-led team will ensure that personal commerce will save time and bring tremendous value for parents everywhere,"
Gugu Guru's personal commerce will launch in Q3 of 2020.
About Gugu Guru
Powered by AI and human intelligence, Gugu Guru makes highly tailored product recommendations for every parent's unique lifestyle. Founded by a mom and recognized baby industry expert, Monica Banks, Gugu Guru combines insider knowledge of buzzworthy brands, new & emerging products and safety, and fuses it seamlessly with its innovative shopping platform to create unparalleled services for parents. A celebrity and influencer favorite, Gugu Guru's personalized experience provides unbiased product recommendations that are tailored to unique lifestyle needs, budgets, style and more. Featured in Parents Magazine, Washington Post and Huffington Post, Gugu Guru has been recognized for its innovation and impact in the new mom market. Learn more at guguguru.com.
Contact: info@guguguru.com (about:blank)
