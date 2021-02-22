Gugu Guru and Modern Muze Kick Off Virtual Health & Wellness Event Focused Exclusively on Moms

Five Day Long "Be Kind To Yourself, Mama" Event Features Helpful Self-Care Guidance from Industry Experts and Celebrity Influencers to Empower Moms

-- Holidays this month focus on celebrating Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day, but Gugu Guru noticed something was missing: a calendar event to focus on self-care, specifically for moms who still find themselves juggling and struggling in 2021. The Be Kind to Yourself Mama event launching today offers empowering guidance from parenting experts on a variety of self-care topics, live discussions and fireside chats with celebrity moms, giveaways of health & wellness essentials, discounts and more!Gugu Guru co-hosts the event along with Modern Muze, a new lifestyle community that nourishes women's journeys of self-growth through the lens of the brand's four pillars: Soul, Science, Sex, and Society. The 5-day long virtual total mama wellness event will kick-off with a keynote conversation with mega-influencer and entrepreneur, Chriselle Lim on "Making Me Time for Mom". Then all week long, attendees will benefit from Instagram Live streams with celebrities like Elisabeth Rohm of Law & Order: SVU, parenting & subject matter experts such as Kim West AKA The Sleep Lady, over $2,000 in giveaway prizes, discounts to retail & fitness partners and so much more."As a new mom to be, I am elated to partner up with Gugu Guru to have impactful conversations around everything leading up to motherhood, the fourth trimester and beyond," said CEO & Co-Founder of Modern Muze, Zulay Henao. At Modern Muze, we believe in having raw and real discourse on all facets of womanhood and are excited to contribute along with some of our celebrity friends to this ever-evolving and particularly important part of a woman's life."The Be Kind to Yourself, Mama marketplace is powered by Gugu Guru, where visitors can browse carefully curated offerings that can make self-care product selection a cinch. Categories include nursing apparel by Kindred Bravely, personal care necessities from Thinkbaby, restful night sleep must haves by bbHugme, nutrition essentials and much more!"We have seen mothers take on so much this year. Along with our partners, Gugu Guru is committed to giving these moms a place for guidance and support to provide the tools to make self-care as simple and routine as brushing your teeth in the morning," said Monica Banks, CEO and Founder of Gugu Guru. "Working with a forward-thinking and conscientious organization like Modern Muze, we will explore important topics such as intimacy, mental health & wellness, community and the importance of connection - especially in these highly sensitive times of mothering during a pandemic."Are looking for self-care tips or do you know a mom that deserves a self-care pick-me-up? Follow along #FeelGoodMama21 on Instagram!