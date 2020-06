American Properties Realty, Inc. will reopen its Sales Offices at all NJ communities

Sales offices will reopen on June 13; all CDC recommendations will be implemented.

The Alexandria model at Traditions at Chesterfield

-- American Properties Realty, Inc. has announced that its Sales Offices will reopen on June 13. All offices will be open by appointment. Virtual tours and online chats are still available. All necessary guidelines set forth by the CDC will be implemented due to COVID-19."The health and safety of our employees and prospective home buyers has always been our top priority," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "After carefully implementing new procedures and guidelines set forth by the CDC, we are now ready to re-open our sales offices. We will still be offering virtual tours of our model homes, as well as virtual and phone appointments for individuals and families who prefer those methods of communication."American Properties Realty, Inc. currently has new home opportunities available at Heritage at Highland Park in Highland Park, NJ; Heritage at Pennington in Pennington, NJ, and Traditions at Chesterfield in Chesterfield, NJ.Heritage at Highland Park, a new community of luxury townhomes in Highland Park, is also offering virtual tours of its Aurora, Brookside and Charles model homes. The new Brookside model is also available for tours. Priced from $394,990, homes feature three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. A loft/fourth bedroom option is also available. Quick delivery homes are available, including the Charles home of the month with an incentive of $20,000 – buyer must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home loans. Starting June 13, the Sales Office will be open by appointment from 10am to 5pm daily. To learn more, call Erika Rotondo or Kelly Flanagan at 732-354-3543. They can also be reached via email erotonodo@americanproperties.net or kflanagan@americanproperties.net Heritage at Pennington, a successful new community of townhomes and two-story villas in Pennington, NJ, is now offering virtual tours of its Rosedale model home. Those interested can visit HeritageAtPennington.com (https://www.americanproperties.net/properties/new-homes/heritage-at-pennington/)to take a virtual tour and learn more about Phase 2, which features new townhomes with first-floor master bedrooms for the ultimate comfort and convenience. Homes at Heritage at Pennington are priced from $434,990. Starting June 13, the Sales Office will be open by appointment on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10am to 5pm. To learn more, call Dana Pennock at 609-559-5904 or email dpennock@americanproperties.net.Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning, master-planned community located within the 500-acre Old York Village in Chesterfield, NJ, features a close-knit neighborhood surrounded by top-rated schools and walkability to retail establishment and recreational opportunities. The community now offers virtual tours of its Alexandria home, which features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,982 sq. ft. of living space. Starting June 13, the Sales Office is open by appointment from 10am to 5pm daily. With only two homes left (all are available for a quick move-in), those interested should call Kelly Flanagan at 609-424-0026 or email kflanagan@americanproperties.net."We will continue to make it as easy as possible for interested home buyers to learn about our available communities,"said Csik. "Our team is available to answer any questions that you may have as we proceed into our next stage of reopening."American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey home buyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.https://www.americanproperties.net/news/american-properties-realty-inc-will-reopen-its-sales-offices-at-all-nj-communities/