We are HIRING! Aperion Global Institute seeking Wordpress Engineer Summer Interns - Apply Today!

MINNEAPOLIS - June 16, 2020 - PRLog -- Aperion Global Institute.com is searching for driven and ambitious candidates, seeking experience in WordPress Development while working with Corporate, Education Institutions, and Entrepreneurs. We currently have openings in our 2-month summer internship program.

Job Description
We are looking for a WordPress theme engineer who cares deeply about the quality of the products we are building and understands the importance of both accessible and cross-browser compatible websites.
The purpose of this position is to assist the Technology Department in managing Aperion Global Institute's (27) virtual businesses.  This position will perform a variety of functions including creating content (digital and print) and performing website updates. This position also requires a blend of experience in both technology and marketing and would be suited for someone with an interest in website development and/or graphic design.

Tasks
  • Collaborate with the team to ensure consistency of designs across various media outlets
  • Create compelling and effective logos, designs, print and digital media
  • Maintain awareness of current industry and technology standards, social media, competitive landscape and market trends
Projects
  • Building/Maintaining Websites with WordPress Templates
  • Logo Designs
  • Introduction to Gaming/Esports
What you will learn and earn for FREE: (10) Industry Certified Professional Continuing Education Certificate (CEU) resume career pathway knowledge.

1) Industry Skills/Experience
  • WooCommerce
  • Graphics
  • Logo Design
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Adobe Creative Suite
  • Adobe Illustrator
  • Adobe InDesign
  • Brochures
  • Graphic Design
2) Professional Growth
  • Critical thinking
  • Organization skills
  • Leadership abilities
  • Networking skills
  • Professionalism in communication
Ideal Candidate Requirements
  • Competent written and oral communication skills
  • Team oriented
  • Maintaining multiple CMS-based sites concurrently
  • Front-end and back-end website development and maintenance
  • Candidate must have a strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions and standards
  • Need a strong knowledge of security principles and how they apply to E-Commerce applications
  • Strong debugging and troubleshooting experience
  • Good English writing skills
  • The desire to learn and strong self-motivation
  • Self-motivated ability to work from a remote home-office based location with access to wi-fi
  • Personal Access to a PC, Tablet and Mobile Device
  • Experience with MS Publisher, WordPress/Squarespace, and Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint and Word)
  • Ability to maintain and operate the company websites and handle basic technical issues
  • Basic HTML knowledge is a plus but not required
  • Interests in Gaming/Esports
Summer Internship Dates: June 22nd until August 31st, 2020

In order to apply for this and to be considered for this home-based virtual opportunity please go here and submit the following information by email: Attention: Aperion Global Institute, Human Resources Department and place in the Subject Line: Summer 2020 Digital Marketing Internship Opportunity info@aperionglobalinstitute.com
  • Cover Letter
  • Resume
Seniority Level
  • Internship- Temporary Independent Contractor
Industry
  • Information Technology
  • Virtual Education
  • Virtual Marketing Data Research
Employment Type
  • Part-Time: 20-25 hours per week Unpaid Internship
Job Functions
  • WordPress Web Design and Coding
  • Writing/Editing
  • Logo Designing


APERION GLOBAL INSTITUTE.COM
info@aperionglobalinstitute.com
800-364610
