We are HIRING! Aperion Global Institute seeking Wordpress Engineer Summer Interns - Apply Today!

MINNEAPOLIS
- June 16, 2020
- PRLog
-- Aperion Global Institute.com is searching for driven and ambitious candidates, seeking experience in WordPress Development while working with Corporate, Education Institutions, and Entrepreneurs. We currently have openings in our 2-month summer internship program.Job Description
We are looking for a WordPress theme engineer who cares deeply about the quality of the products we are building and understands the importance of both accessible and cross-browser compatible websites.
The purpose of this position is to assist the Technology Department in managing Aperion Global Institute's (27) virtual businesses. This position will perform a variety of functions including creating content (digital and print) and performing website updates. This position also requires a blend of experience in both technology and marketing and would be suited for someone with an interest in website development and/or graphic design.Tasks
Projects
- Collaborate with the team to ensure consistency of designs across various media outlets
- Create compelling and effective logos, designs, print and digital media
- Maintain awareness of current industry and technology standards, social media, competitive landscape and market trends
- Building/Maintaining Websites with WordPress Templates
- Logo Designs
- Introduction to Gaming/Esports
What you will learn and earn for FREE: (10) Industry Certified Professional Continuing Education Certificate (CEU) resume career pathway knowledge.
1) Industry Skills/Experience
- WooCommerce
- Graphics
- Logo Design
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Creative Suite
- Adobe Illustrator
- Adobe InDesign
- Brochures
- Graphic Design
2) Professional Growth
- Critical thinking
- Organization skills
- Leadership abilities
- Networking skills
- Professionalism in communication
Ideal Candidate Requirements
Summer Internship Dates: June 22nd until August 31st, 2020
- Competent written and oral communication skills
- Team oriented
- Maintaining multiple CMS-based sites concurrently
- Front-end and back-end website development and maintenance
- Candidate must have a strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions and standards
- Need a strong knowledge of security principles and how they apply to E-Commerce applications
- Strong debugging and troubleshooting experience
- Good English writing skills
- The desire to learn and strong self-motivation
- Self-motivated ability to work from a remote home-office based location with access to wi-fi
- Personal Access to a PC, Tablet and Mobile Device
- Experience with MS Publisher, WordPress/Squarespace, and Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint and Word)
- Ability to maintain and operate the company websites and handle basic technical issues
- Basic HTML knowledge is a plus but not required
- Interests in Gaming/Esports
In order to apply for this and to be considered for this home-based virtual opportunity please go here and submit the following information by email: Attention: Aperion Global Institute, Human Resources Department and place in the Subject Line: Summer 2020 Digital Marketing Internship Opportunity info@aperionglobalinstitute.comSeniority Level
Industry
- Internship- Temporary Independent Contractor
Employment Type
- Information Technology
- Virtual Education
- Virtual Marketing Data Research
Job Functions
- Part-Time: 20-25 hours per week Unpaid Internship
- WordPress Web Design and Coding
- Writing/Editing
- Logo Designing