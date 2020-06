We are HIRING! Aperion Global Institute seeking Wordpress Engineer Summer Interns - Apply Today!

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Education Industry:

* Computers Location:

* Minneapolis - Minnesota - US Subject:

* Features

Collaborate with the team to ensure consistency of designs across various media outlets

Create compelling and effective logos, designs, print and digital media

Maintain awareness of current industry and technology standards, social media, competitive landscape and market trends

Building/Maintaining Websites with WordPress Templates

Logo Designs

Introduction to Gaming/Esports

WooCommerce

Graphics

Logo Design

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Creative Suite

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe InDesign

Brochures

Graphic Design

Critical thinking

Organization skills

Leadership abilities

Networking skills

Professionalism in communication

Competent written and oral communication skills

Team oriented

Maintaining multiple CMS-based sites concurrently

Front-end and back-end website development and maintenance

Candidate must have a strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions and standards

Need a strong knowledge of security principles and how they apply to E-Commerce applications

Strong debugging and troubleshooting experience

Good English writing skills

The desire to learn and strong self-motivation

Self-motivated ability to work from a remote home-office based location with access to wi-fi

Personal Access to a PC, Tablet and Mobile Device

Experience with MS Publisher, WordPress/Squarespace, and Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint and Word)

Ability to maintain and operate the company websites and handle basic technical issues

Basic HTML knowledge is a plus but not required

Interests in Gaming/Esports

Cover Letter

Resume

Internship- Temporary Independent Contractor

Information Technology

Virtual Education

Virtual Marketing Data Research

Part-Time: 20-25 hours per week Unpaid Internship

WordPress Web Design and Coding

Writing/Editing

Logo Designing

Contact

APERION GLOBAL INSTITUTE.COM

info@aperionglobalinstitute.com

800-364610 APERION GLOBAL INSTITUTE.COM800-364610

End

-- Aperion Global Institute.com is searching for driven and ambitious candidates, seeking experience in WordPress Development while working with Corporate, Education Institutions, and Entrepreneurs. We currently have openings in our 2-month summer internship program.We are looking for a WordPress theme engineer who cares deeply about the quality of the products we are building and understands the importance of both accessible and cross-browser compatible websites.The purpose of this position is to assist the Technology Department in managing Aperion Global Institute's (27) virtual businesses. This position will perform a variety of functions including creating content (digital and print) and performing website updates. This position also requires a blend of experience in both technology and marketing and would be suited for someone with an interest in website development and/or graphic design.What you will learn and earn for FREE: (10) Industry Certified Professional Continuing Education Certificate (CEU) resume career pathway knowledge.1) Industry Skills/Experience2) Professional GrowthIdeal Candidate RequirementsIn order to apply for this and to be considered for this home-based virtual opportunity please go here and submit the following information by email: Attention: Aperion Global Institute, Human Resources Department and place in the Subject Line: Summer 2020 Digital Marketing Internship Opportunity info@aperionglobalinstitute.com