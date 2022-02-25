News By Tag
Memphis Shelby PAL Police Activities League and Blaze Fire Games Announce
Partnership to Bring STEM Education and esports league to Greater Memphis Area Students
By: Memphis/Shelby PAL
Craig Littles, Executive Director of Memphis Shelby PAL, said the new partnership will help the area youth to turn their natural interests in video games into career opportunities. "We recognize esports is one of the fastest-growing career pathways fields in the world. The partnership with Blaze Fire Games enables Memphis Shelby PAL to quickly develop and establish esports ecosystems to foster leadership, teamwork, inclusiveness, and community with local area school districts organizations.
Through this partnership, Memphis Shelby PAL will help area educational and community organizations to immediately possess three key components necessary for esports success: an expanded network for school and community esports clubs to compete; expanded esports and career-based curriculums and pathways coursework, and higher competitive team league play against other age-verified teams and players within the area and around the nation. Bringing access to STEM education, through tech and gaming – in a safe space where young people can learn, play, and also leave with skills that can help them in the future means a lot."
"We are looking forward to this exclusive relationship with Blaze Fire Games and working with them to introduce elementary, middle school, and high school students, as well as career-minded adults to career pathways and curriculums, evolving in and around the rapidly growing STEM industry," said Craig Littles. "We are greatly impressed by the focus Blaze Fire Games places on education and academics as a central part of their growth plan going forward and are proud to partner with them to achieve this goal. We look forward to working with Isiah and Michael and the rest of the Blaze Fire Games creative team and their partners. Together we are providing life-changing opportunities in education through esports!"
"This esports partnership has the opportunity to discover and develop a generation of hidden figures as video games content creators and gamers. With our partners, Blaze Fire Games will provide access and career pathway opportunities to thousands of underserved minority youth ages 5-18 who are members of their local PAL chapter", said Isiah Reese, CEO co-founder of Blaze Fire Games.
Memphis Shelby PAL esports and Blaze Fire Games initiative is unique and different because it will include esports competitive tournament gameplay, career pathway learning opportunities include topics such as Intro to Esports, Esports Project Management, Esports Royalty Music Rights in the cloud, Esports Digital Marketing Transformation, digital esports merchandise marketplace, Esports Health & Wellness, Mobile Game Development, Video Game Design & Development, Non-Fungible-
The partnership also includes membership access to the Blaze Fire Games pipeline esports "close the minority tech talent gap" career pathway initiative will include several Historically Black College Universities (HBCUs) such as Rust College, Philander Smith College, Tougaloo College, Edward Waters University, Saint Augustine's University, Benedict College, Dillard University, Grambling State University, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute (ARAELI), LeMoyne-Owen College (CDC), local and national non-minority student serving institutions just to name a few.
Join the Memphis/Shelby PAL esports club and bring it!
Click on the link below
https://gyo.gg/
About Memphis Shelby PAL
The Memphis Shelby Police Athletic League has been carrying out its mission of "Kids, Cops, and Communities" since 2017. Through PAL, Memphis City and Shelby County "volunteer" law enforcement officers - supported by civilians and volunteers – offer sports, educational, mentoring, nutrition, and cultural programs to youth in some of the city's highest crime and lowest-income neighborhoods. PAL programs are safe havens, offering a variety of programs and events to attract, engage, and mentor more than 1600 Memphis & Shelby County youth annually.
www.memphisshelbypal.org
About Blaze Fire Games
www.blazefiregames.com
Media Contact
info@aperionglobalinstitute.com (http:///email-
6122171596
Blaze Fire Games
***@aperionglobalinstitute.com
800-364-8610
