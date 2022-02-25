Memphis Shelby PAL Police Activities League and Blaze Fire Games Announce

Partnership to Bring STEM Education and esports league to Greater Memphis Area Students

-- Memphis Shelby Police Activities League (PAL) have announced a partnership in conjunction with Blaze Fire Games, to create academic and career pathway opportunities for youth and adults in the technology field of video games and esports. The agreement will also allow kids to play competitive esports and welcomes the newly formed Memphis Shelby PAL esports teams as official members of the Blaze Fire Games Conference. As part of the multi-year partnership agreement, Blaze Fire Games will create and launch the Memphis Shelby PAL community competition esports league nationally under the national PAL Headquarters campaign "."Craig Littles, Executive Director of Memphis Shelby PAL, said the new partnership will help the area youth to turn their natural interests in video games into career opportunities. "We recognize esports is one of the fastest-growing career pathways fields in the world. The partnership with Blaze Fire Games enables Memphis Shelby PAL to quickly develop and establish esports ecosystems to foster leadership, teamwork, inclusiveness, and community with local area school districts organizations.Through this partnership, Memphis Shelby PAL will help area educational and community organizations to immediately possess three key components necessary for esports success: an expanded network for school and community esports clubs to compete; expanded esports and career-based curriculums and pathways coursework, and higher competitive team league play against other age-verified teams and players within the area and around the nation. Bringing access to STEM education, through tech and gaming – in a safe space where young people can learn, play, and also leave with skills that can help them in the future means a lot.""We are looking forward to this exclusive relationship with Blaze Fire Games and working with them to introduce elementary, middle school, and high school students, as well as career-minded adults to career pathways and curriculums, evolving in and around the rapidly growing STEM industry," said Craig Littles. "We are greatly impressed by the focus Blaze Fire Games places on education and academics as a central part of their growth plan going forward and are proud to partner with them to achieve this goal. We look forward to working with Isiah and Michael and the rest of the Blaze Fire Games creative team and their partners. Together we are providing life-changing opportunities in education through esports!""This esports partnership has the opportunity to discover and develop a generation of hidden figures as video games content creators and gamers. With our partners, Blaze Fire Games will provide access and career pathway opportunities to thousands of underserved minority youth ages 5-18 who are members of their local PAL chapter", said Isiah Reese, CEO co-founder of Blaze Fire Games.Memphis Shelby PAL esports and Blaze Fire Games initiative is unique and different because it will include esports competitive tournament gameplay, career pathway learning opportunities include topics such as Intro to Esports, Esports Project Management, Esports Royalty Music Rights in the cloud, Esports Digital Marketing Transformation, digital esports merchandise marketplace, Esports Health & Wellness, Mobile Game Development, Video Game Design & Development, Non-Fungible-Token (NFT's), Competitive Gaming Analytics and Esports Coaching and more.The partnership also includes membership access to the Blaze Fire Games pipeline esports "career pathway initiative will include several Historically Black College Universities (HBCUs) such as Rust College, Philander Smith College, Tougaloo College, Edward Waters University, Saint Augustine's University, Benedict College, Dillard University, Grambling State University, Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute (ARAELI), LeMoyne-Owen College (CDC), local and national non-minority student serving institutions just to name a few.Join the Memphis/Shelby PAL esports club and bring it!Click on the link belowThe Memphis Shelby Police Athletic League has been carrying out its mission of "" since 2017. Through PAL, Memphis City and Shelby County "volunteer" law enforcement officers - supported by civilians and volunteers – offer sports, educational, mentoring, nutrition, and cultural programs to youth in some of the city's highest crime and lowest-income neighborhoods. PAL programs are safe havens, offering a variety of programs and events to attract, engage, and mentor more than 1600 Memphis & Shelby County youth annually.www.blazefiregames.cominfo@aperionglobalinstitute.com (http:///email-contact.html#12892725)6122171596