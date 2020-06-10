The 1st Black Woman Owned Streaming Network: Helps Business Owner Re-Unite with Consumers

Exposure On Demand TV network is one of the 1st black-woman owned Smart TV networks reaching over 160 million in the U.K., USA, and Canada.

-- Tam Lawrence, founder and CEO of Exposure On Demand TV, one of the first Black woman-owned digital networks promoting positivity on purpose, EOD TV has expanded its distribution by launching a series of channels for book authors, educators, coaches, crafters, home style culinary artists, and a men's lifestyles.EOD TV allows viewers to discover and enjoy lifestyle curated TV shows, indie content creatives, documentaries, web series, kids programming, news and live experiences from around the world - North America, Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean.Exposure On Demand TV now broadcasts a new Exposure On Demand TV that streams a limited selection of its critically-acclaimed independent content creatives, documentaries, home shop network, coaching series, a men's lifestyle show and educational programming created and produced by mainly minorities. This free, ad-supported channel is accessible on the website www.exposureondemand.tv and all of its apps as well as on ROKU, Amazon Fire Stick and Apple TV.The addition of this live channel gives their customers more choices on ways in which to engage with the platform's content. Now, customers can stream unlimited hours of content on the company's free-subscription on-demand channel for $0.00; or watch the ad-supported 24-hour live stream of a curated coaching series, men's lifestyle, fitness, real estate, credit restoration, educational programming for free.Lawrence comments, "This year, Exposure On Demand TV App network on ROKU, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV is laser focused on spreading our content across various distribution channels to make it much easier to reach our audience in a number of ways. Given the fact that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting minorities in communities at large. As businesses, open streaming content on smart TV devices will in fact grow their consumer base into the U.K. USA, and Canada; along with keeping their loyal consumers aware of how to continue doing business with their establishment.As an increasing number of people deal with the aftermath of COVID-19 and the widespread protests around the country, without a doubt those suffering in silence from unemployment, loss, domestic violence, exhausted caregiving, anxiety, depression, and emotional conflicts; structural content positioned to motivate and inspire will be in high-demand by viewers."The network's primary goal is to provide its content creatives with a 100% earnings from their ads sales; boosting the economy by offering a stream of income. Content creatives can use any mobile device to capture video for their channel or TV series; using a one-click uploader content creatives can go live in less than 24hrs. In addition, the network is actively working on partnerships with mobile service providers.ROKU, Amazon Fire Stick, and AppleTV, [devices] download the App by search for EXPOSURE ON DEMAND.Through the ad-supported channel, Lawrence says that her platform is also planning to dedicate a portion of affordable sponsorship airtime to disadvantaged owned small businesses that would give them the opportunity to reach over 160 million potential new customers. To learn more about this, advertisers should visit www.exposureondemand.tv