Does Minority Media Outlets in Milwaukee Matter? Hell NO!
Minority Media Outlets rarely receive corporate, government, nor state AD support in Milwaukee,Wisconsin. Is there a procurement process or can someone explain why minority media outlets are labeled novelties?
It has been over two years since, the CEO of Exposure Magazine and Urban Wall Street Journal Newspaper returned to her home town Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Marquette University grad student returned home to care for her ill mother. Although, she was leaving behind her career, clients and an A+ plus market--family mattered more.
Upon returning home, Lawrence spent endless hours, days and exhausted her savings seeking AD support from local corporations like Pabst, Sazs, Marcus Corporation and Milwaukee Bucks.
Unfortunately, Lawrence was met with such rejection and told, "Publications like Exposure Magazine and UWSJ newspaper were nothing but novelties." In other words, these companies don't have budgets for minority media outlets.
Does racism sit at the AD core of corporations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin? According, to Lawrence it is the very apparent this city is divided by race.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin should win an award for being one of the top tier cities in the country for (systematic)
All things considered, corporate, government and state AD dollars if invested in minorities media outlets [new and old] could in fact empower minority communities.
How? Media is how businesses expose themselves to consumers and without EXPOSURE businesses in minority communities will continue to fail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
About Exposure Magazine
Exposure Magazine is a lifestyle publication reaching over 2.5 million readers online. The publication comes in 3 forms print, digital and online with over 4yrs of hardwork and labor Ms. Lawrence has come along way to be called a novelty. http://www.exposure-
Contact
Exposure Magazine
***@rlassc.com
End
