Consumer 51 Launches Branding and Website for Slay Clays
By: Consumer51 LLC
New Mexico headquartered, Slay Clays is a newly formed company that focuses on improving the shotgun sports experience through its revolutionary experience-management technology. The fully integrated technology platform serves as a central database for housing shotgun sports statistics, processing payments, sharing event results, and managing all data points necessary to successfully run ATA, NSSA, and NSCA registered shooting competitions. The system will be the first-of-its-
While the Slay Clays brand and its offerings are new, the years of experience and knowledge behind the technology runs deep. Benjamin Salas, Co-Founder & CEO of Slay Clays, is a World Cup-level competitor in shooting and has experienced the industry firsthand--as both a competitor and facilitator. The company was born from a passion for shotgun sports and the necessity for modernizing the sport to help it stay competitive with other recreational options.
Benjamin Salas said, "We are excited to start offering our new technology to our customers. We believe it will revolutionize the shooting industry by simplifying the overall shooting and event hosting experience. We are also confident that the partnership with Consumer 51 will go a long way in building our brand awareness through the logo, website development, and building out our digital platform."
Commenting on the development, Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51, said; "Consumer51 operates at the critical intersection of marketing technology, brand development, and consumer experience, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to support Slay Clays in their mission to expand and modernize the sport."
Following the launch of the brand and the website, Slay Clays and Consumer51 are now working on building the app that is expected to launch for beta testing later in the year.
About Consumer51
Consumer51 group company Xynergy has been building an award-winning presence for businesses and non-profit organizations in the state of New Mexico since the time there were about 1300 websites in the world. In the recently announced 2020 ADDY® awards for New Mexico, Consumer51 won four Gold and three Silver awards. The American Advertising Federation sponsors the American Advertising Awards, also known as the ADDY® Awards, honoring excellence in advertising with an aim to cultivate the highest creative standards in the industry. Consumer51 has also received eight Awards of Excellence in website design from the 2020 Communicator Awards for its distinctive contribution to user interface design and visual appeal. The Communicator Awards, sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, is the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications.
Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 50 brands. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.
About Slay Clays
Slay Clays is a technology leader for the shotgun shooting sports industry. The company brings together many features that a modern event management system needs. From finding and registering for events, payment processing, event results, and easy "registered"
Contact
Brittney Brueggeman
***@consumer51.com
