May 2020
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514


Amour Genesis Project Partners With Local Wellness Community Center To Host Covid-19 Testing Event

Social Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Genesis Emery, Joins Forces With Beloved Community Family Wellness Center to Host Free Covid-19 Testing Event for Chicago's Underserved Communities
By:
 
 
The Amour Genesis Project Free Covid-19 Testing
The Amour Genesis Project Free Covid-19 Testing
 
CHICAGO - May 19, 2020 - PRLog -- The  Amour Genesis Project, a local project initiative for Covid-19 turned non-profit, announced today that they will be teaming up with local healthcare center, Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (BCFWC) to host a free Covid-19 testing event on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and stay at home enforcement in Chicago, social entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of the Amour Genesis Project, Genesis Emery, has given away Curbside Community Care Packages to underserved communities throughout the Chicagoland and surrounding areas. She has also been teaming up with various companies and brands to help educate the community on Covid-19 facts and doing a social distance meet and greet with the community.

"As a social entrepreneur and global philanthropist, I couldn't be more excited to partner with an organization that truly takes great pride in servicing the health needs of several of Chicago's underprivileged communities," says Genesis Emery, founder of the Amour Genesis Project. "Beloved Community Family Wellness Center is an organization that promotes accessible, comprehensive, and quality health care to those who need it most. I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with them as we bring awareness to our current global pandemic and encourage our Chicagoland residents to get tested for Covid-19 in a safe, supportive environment!"

The Amour Genesis Project Free Covid-19 Testing Event will happen on Thursday, May 21st from 10am-3pm at the Beloved Community Family Wellness Center, located at 6821 S. Halsted Avenue, Chicago, IL.

"We are excited to partner with Genesis Emery and The Amour Genesis Project on this special initiative," says Aja Metcalf, BCFWC Marketing Coordinator. "The Beloved Community Family Wellness Center and The Amour Genesis Project will stand together and join forces to provide Free COVID-19 Testing and essential items to all for a safe and healthy tomorrow. We all have a responsibility to #stopthespread."

In addition to free Covid-19 testing, Genesis Emery along with The Amour Genesis Project team will distribute their notable Curbside Community Care Packages which includes (not limited to):

• Alcohol wipes/ hand sanitizer
• Antibacterial Soap
• Masks
• Gloves
• Bottled water
• Vitamins
• Cough Drops
• Granola Bars

To receive additional information about The Amour Genesis Project Free Covid-19 Testing Event, please visit www.amourgenesis.com or www.instagram.com/amourgenesis.

ABOUT AMOUR GENESIS PROJECT

Founded in 2020, The Amour Genesis Project's mission is to provide essential items and resources for residents in Chicago's underserved communities, while promoting positive change for underprivileged individuals. It's motto is "Be A Heart of Gold for the Community" by offering a helping hand to those in need.

ABOUT BCFWC

Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (BCFWC) is a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center committed to providing comprehensive, accessible, timely, and affordable primary health care, preventive education, and social service programs available to the Greater Englewood and surrounding communities. It's mission is to provide holistic, comprehensive, accessible, affordable and quality primary health care and social services programs to individuals and the community with particular focus on the health care needs of the medically underserved population.

LaQuita Washington
***@studiotwentyfivechi.com
Email:***@studiotwentyfivechi.com Email Verified
Click to Share