New Integration from Generis and DocShifter
By: Generis
DocShifter is one of the most advanced document conversion solutions on the market. The software automates 'any to any' conversions, with support for 300 input and output formats. DocShifter is 10x faster than comparable solutions and centralizes document conversion by connecting to all DMS & RIM systems.
New CARA is an enterprise content and information management platform for regulated industries, allowing users to store data in CARA as well as a range of other repositories. While this integration has been available for classic CARA for some time, it will now be the default option for the New CARA Cloud platform for customers requiring rendering, meeting a range of complex requirements of regulated industries.
New CARA provides solutions to problems encountered by many businesses in regulated industries with a number of pre-configured out of the box solutions for Life Sciences in particular, such as Quality, Regulatory / RIM, Safety / Pharmacovigilance and Clinical. It is also easy to configure CARA according to specific requirements so that it fulfils the client's business processes.
"We already support many joint customers who have advanced document conversion requirements met by the integration of DocShifter with CARA," said James Kelleher CEO of Generis. "We are now happy to be able to offer this on a pre-built package with New CARA on our cloud for such customers."
"With the integration of DocShifter as the default document conversion solution into the new CARA, we are able deliver our promise even better: drastically speeding up and simplifying the complex process of content and document conversion. DocShifter's document conversion capabilities, combined with new CARA, are able to answer the complex requirements of highly regulated industries."
About Generis
Generis is a global leader in content and information management systems, specialising in proven solutions for regulated industries. Established in 1997 as a consultancy group, Generis has since grown and developed alongside its flagship product CARA. Our mission is to provide a platform which is highly configurable and user friendly; a dedicated team works hard to guarantee customer satisfaction. Currently counting over 450,000 users across numerous industries worldwide, including 8 of the 10 largest Life Science companies, CARA continues to progress to become the answer for end-to-end data management.
To find out more visit: www.generiscorp.com
About DocShifter
DocShifter was created in 2007 to respond to the need for easy and fast content and document conversion in highly regulated environments. Customers can be found worldwide in Life Sciences, Public Sector, Engineering, Banking & Insurance. The company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. At DocShifter, we believe that relevant digital content should never become obsolete. Unstructured information needs to be kept in a readable and searchable format, for generations to come. In our fast-paced digital world, standards appear and disappear. Converting all this digital content, in whatever shape or form is our goal. To ensure your information continues providing value.
For more information about DocShifter, please see www.docshifter.com
