News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Generis Partners with Data Conversion Laboratory to Deliver Content Reuse Solutions
Innovative Solutions for Life Sciences and other Regulated Industries
By: Generis
DCL structures the world's data to make it consumable and is an industry leader in Structured Product Labelling (SPL) conversion services for leading global pharma companies. Using the latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence, including Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, DCL helps businesses organise and structure data and content for use in new ways across modern technologies and platforms.
The partnership enables clients to reduce dependencies on legacy systems and transform the way they interact with content. Leveraging Generis's flagship CARA™ Life Sciences Platform, organizations can streamline business processes by combining structured content and component-based authoring, review, approval, and publishing with audit trails on a single, user-friendly platform.
Information accuracy, traceability, and compliance are critical in life sciences, along with speed to market. Companies must continually adapt to new requirements and marketing authorisation submission formats. This is particularly challenging when information exists in legacy formats or needs to be extracted from static documents.
DCL's ability to reliably convert legacy information into useable formats enables comprehensive use of structured content authoring with Generis's CARA platform. True digital transformation empowers organizations to maximize content interchange, streamline workflows, and process information efficiently and accurately.
DCL also provides strategic guidance to clients as they evaluate existing content, to rapidly identify the potential value from content reuse and where to focus conversion efforts.
James Kelleher, Founder and CEO at Generis, said: "DCL's ability to transform legacy content into useable formats for structured content authoring will benefit clients working in a range of sectors including life sciences. DCL is fluent across all content types and industry standards and we are thrilled to partner with such a progressive organisation."
Mark Gross, President at DCL, added: "This collaboration represents a great meeting of minds. Generis's innovative structured content authoring technology solves complex content and information management problems faced by life sciences as well as other regulated enterprises. By combining our respective solutions, the partnership allows clients to adopt an end-to-end structured content authoring process that bridges the gap between departments to create a continuous workflow and a better user journey."
The DCL relationship is the latest strategic partnership for Generis, which has also recently announced collaborations with clinical development optimisation consultancy intilaris LifeSciences and submissions management solutions and services company Qdossier.
***ENDS***
About Generis:
Generis is a UK-headquartered developer of world-class Content and Regulatory Information Management technology for regulated industries globally.
Eight of the top 10 global life sciences companies rely on Generis's flagship Intelligent Content Services platform, CARA™, for critical document and information management, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Gilead, Bayer, Pfizer and Merck KGaA. Today Generis serves more than half a million users worldwide, across use cases ranging from RIM, Regulatory / R&D and Safety use cases to Clinical, Non-clinical, Quality GxP, CMC, Pharmacovigilance, Medical Information / Medical Affairs applications and more.
Find out more at: https://www.generiscorp.com (about:blank)
About Data Conversion Laboratory
Data Conversion Laboratory (DCL) provides data and content transformation services and solutions. Using the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, including machine learning and natural language processing, DCL helps businesses organize and structure data and content for modern technologies and platforms. With expertise across many industries including publishing, life sciences, government, manufacturing, technology and professional organizations, DCL uses its advanced technology and U.S.-based project management teams to solve the most complex conversion challenges securely, accurately and on time. DCL is the industry leader in XML content conversion, DITA conversion, S1000D conversion, SPL conversion services, and so much more. Founded in 1981, DCL was named one of EContent's Top 100 Companies in the Digital Content Industry.
Find out more at : https://www.dataconversionlaboratory.com
Contact
Karolina Rogowska, Generis
***@generiscorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse