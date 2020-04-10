News By Tag
Webinar for developers of autonomous vehicle navigation and guidance systems
Join us for a free 1-hour webinar to learn about how you can be successful in developing navigation solutions for your product lines,This webinar is for anyone developing guidance and navigation solutions for autonomous vehicles
By: ACEINNA
How to use ACEINNA Open Source IMUs to develop highly accurate and reliable guidance solutions for autonomous cars, construction and agriculture equipment, robots, delivery robots, etc.
One lucky attendee will receive a free OpenIMU Development Kit at the end of the Webinar
"Join us for a free 1-hour webinar to learn about how you can be successful in developing navigation solutions for your product lines," explains Michael Murray, VP at ACEINNA. "This webinar is for anyone looking for a reliable, easy to master and inexpensive way to develop guidance and navigation solutions for a wide range of autonomous vehicles."
This webinar will explain the recent trends and technology developments that are critical to engineers and system managers developing the next generation of autonomous vehicles.
Date: Thursday April 23, 1PM EDT (10am PDT)
Sign Up Here:
https://zoom.us/
Localization and navigation technologies are essential factors enabling the success of autonomous vehicles – from farm and construction equipment, to delivery robots and vehicles, to ADAS and next generation Level 5 autonomous cars - all of these market sectors rely on newly emerging affordable, highly accurate navigation solutions. If a machine moves, it needs to know where it is at and where it is going.
Starting with an overview of the most important software and hardware trends and navigation solutions, the webinar will then introduce the industry leading ACEINNA OpenIMU and Open Source Development Platform for developing custom navigation, localization and attitude applications for autonomous vehicles, drones, robotics and other exciting market applications.
This open source hardware and software allow customers to easily develop and optimize the code running in the IMU for their particular platform or application using free Microsoft VS Code IDE and the free ACEINNA Extension to MS VS Code.
Webinar Agenda
• Overview of Navigation for Autonomous Vehicles
• Getting familiar with the OpenIMU300ZI Evaluation Kit
• Overview of the SW development environment
• Connecting to the HW
• Loading an IMU Application
• How to modify source code
• Displaying / logging data
• Questions
About ACEINNA
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, consumer appliances, agricultural and construction markets. Visit www.aceinna.com for more details,
About WPG Americas Inc.
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $17.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com (https://c212.net/
FOR MORE INFORMATION
ACEINNA Inc., One Tech Drive, Suite 325, Andover, MA 01810
Tel: 978-965-3200 Fax: 978-965-3201
Email: info@aceinna.com
Web: https://www.aceinna.com
Mark Shapiro SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
