News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Innovit and Atrify Renew Global Partnership
Global partnership will focus on providing customers with solutions to share reliable and proven product data with their business partners.
By: Innovit
Partners since 2015, Innovit and atrify have a proven track record of success with joint customer engagements from medium-sized companies to multinational enterprises. Today's announcement marks a new and extended level of collaboration which will ensure that customers' product information is managed efficiently and accurately.
"We're thrilled to build upon our longstanding relationship and forge this partnership and alliance with the atrify team. As a GDSN-certified data pool that is fully compliant with GS1 standards for data synchronization, atrify's capabilities are the ideal complement,"
"We look for this partnership to help us differentiate and expand our solutions. The partnership with Innovit allows our customers to smoothly and quickly connect their internal systems to share reliable and proven data with their business partners." said Dr.-Ing. Martin Gliesche, Vice President Corporate Business Development. "atrify experts, in addition to their support of UDI, are also ready to offer guidance and support implementing GS1 Standards by providing in-depth knowledge, expert resources, and invaluable tools that also help gain supply chain visibility and efficiencies."
About atrify
atrify is the platform for product content that enables more than 20,000 users in over 50 countries to share accurate and reliable content with their partners and consumers. The atrify platform is intuitive, multi-lingual, and provides a full range of services globally. With industry-recognized expert services, atrify provides a holistic solution portfolio for transparency, compliance and cross-channel trading. In terms of health care, atrify is the only solution globally, offering one platform to comply with the needs of commercial drivers (Sales, Marketing, GPOs) as well as regulatory affairs compliance (UDI). https://www.atrify.com/
About Innovit
Innovit's globally certified product data management solutions protect revenue streams, reduce supply chain costs, improve online product marketing effectiveness and ensure regulatory compliance for Healthcare, Food and Beverage organizations. Delivering a complete solution for master data management, with preconfigured modules that have out-of‑the-
Operating since 2000, Innovit is based in San Francisco CA with offices in London, Sydney and Melbourne and customers such as Johnson & Johnson, 3M, B. Braun, Bio-Rad, Southern Cross Hospitals, Kellogg's, and Colgate Palmolive across diverse industries including Healthcare and Consumer products. https://www.innovit.com/
Contact
Francine Harris
***@innovit.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse