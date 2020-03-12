Global Superstar Jahna Sebastian Highlighted for her acts of Kindness

Jahna Sebastian

--is well known for her selfless acts of kindness, hard work and resilience that allowed her to overcome adversity and become the successful entrepreneur and mother she is today. Ms. Sebastian helped her friend Diane Jordan when she was facing deportation and was held at a detention center. The same place she was held illegally in 2007.Ms. Sebastian fled Russia because she was a political refugee, she was subjected to police checks and racial profiling since she was a teenager. She came to the UK at 20 with one suitcase, alone. She found a job at a music technology shop where she was the only female sales expert, working the tough job while studying music production at college.One day she was detained illegally for two months at Yarl's Wood detention while she was pregnant with her daughter. She fought her case alone and won. She was granted political asylum and refugee status in UK. During all that time for more than 1.5 years she had no documents, no right to travel outside of the UK and no right to work, and she has never took to public funds, no matter how hard it was.When applying for the various stages of her immigration status Ms. Sebastian had to apply for her daughter as well to ensure she had the right to live in the UK.In April 2016 Ms. Sebastian and her daughter finally received the British passports.Ms. Sebastian visited the detention center in 2019 now as a British Citizen, to get Diane out. She helped her in every way with support, including bail, when Diane was released she would've been homeless if she didn't allow her to stay at her place for 3.5 months rent free. She then helped Diane find a flat and also supported her with documents as without her Diane could not rent as her immigration case was still ongoing.Ms. Sebastian also helped Diane's mom, who lives thousands of miles away, doesn't speak English, with advice and guided her about the case. Ms. Sebastian has always helped people coping with mental heath during hard times with a listening ear and wise advice.Ms. Sebastian is a true friend and supporter of women empowerment. Ms. Sebastian is a inspiration to people globally. She uses her platform Alchemist TV and her music to be a voice and an example of women empowerment. Ms. Sebastian launched Alchemist TV in 2018 as a platform that brings music, art, fashion, philosophy and other forms of art. The purpose is to change culture and unite globally.Ms. Sebastian recently released the snippet of her new singleoff her highly anticipated upcoming album. 'I Am Real' is written, recorded, produced, arranged, performed and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studio. The new single is about projecting her true self and her spiritual power into the world through music and creativity in a way as tangible as nature around us.Keep up withInstagram@multivizionmusic https://www.instagram.com/multivizionmusic/Instagram @jahnasebastian https://www.instagram.com/jahnasebastian/