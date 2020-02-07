News By Tag
Charitable foundation introduces apparel fundraisers for fallen K9 officers
Shield Republic Charities' Hold the Line K9 fundraisers honor memories of fallen police dogs
By: Shield Republic
The company's Hold the Line K9 fundraisers now include campaigns in memory of police dogs serving at departments Tennessee, Georgia and Maine.
Net proceeds from each of the three K9 fundraisers will go to the departments the dogs served.
Funds raised through the Hold the Line fundraiser for K9 EROS will be donated to the department Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Madisonville, Tennessee. K9 EROS was handled by Corporal Clint Brookshire, who had partnered with the police dog for five years. EROS had to be put down after experiencing medical complications. View the campaign page for K9 Eros at https://patriot.shieldrepublic.com/
A second K9 Fundraiser honors K9 Romy from the Sandy Springs Police Department in Sandy Springs, Georgia. K9 Romy, handled by Officer Mike Dewald, was the department's first police dog. The campaign page for K9 Romy can be viewed at
https://www.shieldrepublic.com/
Shield Republic's third K9 campaign honors K9 Bosco from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office in Maine, where he served under handler Sergeant Jon Guay since 2010. The campaign page for K9 Bosco is available at
https://patriot.shieldrepublic.com/
Shield Republic Charities runs multiple Hold the Line fundraisers for individual officers throughout the year to recognize first responders and police officers who have died in the line of duty. Each Hold the Line fundraiser makes available special honorary apparel designed, printed, and shipped in the USA, with 100 percent of net profits from each fundraiser donated to fallen heroes' families.
"In addition to honoring fallen first responders and police officers around the country, we wanted to recognize our faithful K9 officers who gave their lives in service," said Charlie Romero, spokesperson for Shield Republic. "Now, through our K9 fundraisers, those who loved these noble dogs and what they represent can honor their memory in a special way."
View active and past Hold the Line K9 fundraisers and learn more at https://patriot.shieldrepublic.com/
For more information about the Shield Republic Charities, contact Aaron Pate at aaron@shieldrepublic.com.
About Shield Republic
Established in 2016, Shield Republic is an American lifestyle brand based outside Raleigh, North Carolina. The company offers creative, fresh apparel and merchandise embodying American pride. Everything sold by Shield Republic is designed and manufactured in the United States. Shield Republic appeals to patriotic Americans passionate about personal strength, second amendment rights and military strength. Through Shield Republic Charities, the company shows appreciation to soldiers, first responders and their families.
Learn more about Shield Republic and shop the online store at https://www.shieldrepublic.com. Read the Shield Republic lifestyle blog at https://patriot.shieldrepublic.com. Follow Shield Republic on Facebook (@ShieldRepublicCo)
Contact
Charlie Romero, Shield Republic
***@shieldrepublic.com
