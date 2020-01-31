 
Industry News





February 2020
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
January 2020
31


CIMdata & SMS_ThinkTank™ Announce New Systems Modeling & Simulation Certificate Program

The new program will form an integral part of CIMdata's PLM Leadership offering.
By: CIMdata
 
 
Systems Modeling & Simulation education program
Systems Modeling & Simulation education program
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Feb. 4, 2020 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, and SMS_ThinkTank, an industry-leading resource providing system modeling and simulation expertise, announce that CIMdata has added a new Certificate Program to its PLM Leadership education and training offerings.

The new "Systems Modeling & Simulation Certificate Program" has been created by combining CIMdata's knowledge and experience with that of SMS_ThinkTank. The new program is an integral part of CIMdata PLM Leadership—the PLM industry's leading non-biased education and training offering.

The goal of the new program is to provide a superior educational experience for today's simulation and analysis professionals. It will be delivered through a series of education and training sessions that will equip those involved in systems modeling and/or simulation with a strong understanding of systems modeling and simulation concepts and industry-leading best practices.

The program will be offered in three configurations:

SMS for Executives—a one-day class designed for those executives seeking an understanding of engineering analysis and virtual modeling.

SMS for Managers—a five-module program, delivered over two 3-day courses, designed for those using simulation at various lifecycle stages and/or supporting simulations in various functions.

SMS for Practitioners—a five-module program, delivered over two 3.5-day courses, designed for general users, application engineers, systems engineers, simulation engineers, development engineers, subject matter experts, and IT analysts, to name a few.

The Systems Modeling & Simulation Certificate Program leverages a common systems engineering and product data model that encompasses simulation, analysis, benefits, requirements, platform, program, project, systems definition, product structure, lifecycle, and configuration management capabilities.

Commenting on the addition of the Systems Modeling & Simulation Certificate Program to the CIMdata PLM Leadership education and training offerings, CIMdata's President & CEO, Peter Bilello said that "It has long been CIMdata's desire to expand our education and training offerings to the simulation and analysis community. The CIMdata Systems Modeling & Simulation Certificate Program, offered with SMS_ThinkTank, leverages CIMdata's assessment-based educational framework and satisfies the systems modeling and simulation education requirements of small to large enterprises." Mr. Bilello went on to say, "I believe that this new program will meet a long-time unmet demand from simulation and analysis professionals for education. We look forward to meeting this need as the simulation sector continues its rapid growth."

According to Frank Popielas, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of SMS_ThinkTank, "The opportunity to work with CIMdata to provide a premier education program to the simulation and analysis community is exciting. Drawing on CIMdata's experience and the experience of SMS_ThinkTank we have put together an offering that will be of interest to all levels of the systems modeling and simulation community—from industrial companies who are considering, evaluating, implementing, and/or enhancing their systems modeling and simulation capabilities as part of a digital transformation effort, to software and service providers in the systems modeling and simulation domain."

For more information on CIMdata's Systems Modeling & Simulation Certificate Program visit https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/sms-certificate-program.

