GEO Jobe Announces David Hansen as Chief Executive Officer
By: GEO Jobe
GEO Jobe is pleased to announce David Hansen as its new Chief Executive Officer. David has been with GEO Jobe for over eight years starting as an Application Developer leading the team that developed Admin Tools for ArcGIS and Mapfolio. David took on the role of Vice President and Director of GEO Jobe's Center for Research and Engineering in 2014, and transitioned into the role of COO in 2018. GEO Jobe now welcomes David into his new role of CEO and looks forward to the continued growth this announcement represents.
David has a varied background in the GIS industry including work for non-profits, utilities, public safety, and local government. He holds a degree in Geography with an emphasis in Geographic Information Technology and minor in Comparative Religion from the University of Southern Mississippi, with the majority of his academic career taking place at Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Mississippi. He is a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, which is the location of the GEO Jobe Center for Research and Engineering.
Neill Jobe founded the company in 1999. During Neill's time as Chief Executive Officer, GEO Jobe has grown as a company from a two person operation with a focus on the southeastern United States into the global geospatial solution provider it is today. Neill hired David for his background in GIS and knowledge of software development. Over the years, Neill came to recognize David's leadership qualities and respect David's work ethic and insight into the geospatial industry. As such, Neill has worked with David over the last several years to prepare him for this role. Neill remains a large part of GEO Jobe, focusing on the UAV division and offering support to David and GEO Jobe's employees.
"Over the last 11 years, David has emerged as a major player within the Geospatial Industry. His knowledge of the industry paired with an understanding of future technology trends has allowed him to innovate GIS solutions and services that have ultimately transformed this company. His expertise is unmatched, though it's his honesty and integrity that will continue to be his greatest asset throughout his career. I am looking forward to seeing where this new role for David will lead GEO Jobe" Neill Jobe, Founder, at GEO Jobe
You can connect directly with David and the GEO Jobe team, via connect@geo-
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings, providing software development, data hosting services, and UAV aerial mapping services. GEO Jobe is a release ready early adopter of the ArcGIS platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the technology. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.
