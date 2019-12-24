 
News By Tag
* Jahna Sebastian
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2019
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Global Superstar Jahna Sebastian Releases Snippet of her New Single, 'I Am Real'

By:
 
 
Jahna
Jahna
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Jahna Sebastian

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Projects

NEW YORK - Dec. 24, 2019 - PRLog -- Singer, songwriter, producer, engineer, model and visionary Jahna Sebastian releases the  snippet of her new single 'I Am Real' off  her highly anticipated upcoming album. 'I Am Real' is written, recorded, produced, arranged, performed and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studio Multivizion Music.  The new single is about projecting her true self and her spiritual power into the world through music and creativity in a way as tangible as nature around us. Ms. Sebastian stated, "When I was working on my first two albums 'The Alchemist' and 'Legends on the Map, I went through a time of self-realisation and really stepping into the power of walking my path that I was born to walk. It is a path to empower, enlighten and spread knowledge to the world and to people everywhere. As it goes, to know the true Purpose, it is important to 'Know Thyself'. On my portrait 'Unveiled' drawn by artist Ainur Timergaliev, this is represented by the line above my head and the twelve stars around my head that also symbolise my date of birth and twelve signs of the zodiac, twelve months. The song 'I Am Real' is a manifestation to projecting my Purpose in the real world through actions."

I am real
Like the sun
Like the sea
Like the stars
Like the earth
In the world
You know me
You know my name

Ms. Sebastian admits the new track is also a reference to her stage name Jahna, as the meaning of it in various nations leads to a better world. She says, " I am unfolding the knowledge I have to help people understand themselves and the universe through the Musical Book I am creating that includes my albums and other works. I am showing my vision in the light of the power of the words, sounds and visuals that I create.

The brilliant songstress new single is deeply personal and self reflective. She uses her past experiences and her deep passion to help people to create an incredible masterpiece.

The art work for her new single was captured from the photo shoot she shot at Rudio Studio with photographers, Tony Hawthorne, Christ Rudio and Richard Epps. Chris Rudio photograghed the actual photo for the singles's artwork. She is wearing a traditional hairstyle as single braid, as well as ankh earrings by Afrio-Rize to symbolise life and in association with the meaning of her new single. Her make up was beat by Ash Allen @fleekyfaceand nails.

Ms. Sebastian stated, "It is known also as the Russian braid and it symbolises the three dimensions of the world: 'Yav', 'Prav', 'Nav', which are the physical world, the astral world and the heaven. The Russian braid is an ancient tradition as long hair in this hairstyle appear in many myths and legends, the female characters wear it and usually it is associated with different actions taken within those fairy tales, that have been told over the generations. The braid is not just a protective style, but also has been playing a big part in the traditions and culture, days of the year associated with the celebrations and the sun."

https://soundcloud.com/signin?redirect_url=/you/library

https://www.instagram.com/multivizionmusic/
https://www.instagram.com/jahnasebastian/

Media Contact
Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group
kathy@klprgroup.com
End
Email:***@klprgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Jahna Sebastian
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2019
KLPR Group PRs
Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Most Viewed
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Dec 24, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share