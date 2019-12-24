News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Superstar Jahna Sebastian Releases Snippet of her New Single, 'I Am Real'
By: KLPR Group
I am real
Like the sun
Like the sea
Like the stars
Like the earth
In the world
You know me
You know my name
Ms. Sebastian admits the new track is also a reference to her stage name Jahna, as the meaning of it in various nations leads to a better world. She says, " I am unfolding the knowledge I have to help people understand themselves and the universe through the Musical Book I am creating that includes my albums and other works. I am showing my vision in the light of the power of the words, sounds and visuals that I create.
The brilliant songstress new single is deeply personal and self reflective. She uses her past experiences and her deep passion to help people to create an incredible masterpiece.
The art work for her new single was captured from the photo shoot she shot at Rudio Studio with photographers, Tony Hawthorne, Christ Rudio and Richard Epps. Chris Rudio photograghed the actual photo for the singles's artwork. She is wearing a traditional hairstyle as single braid, as well as ankh earrings by Afrio-Rize to symbolise life and in association with the meaning of her new single. Her make up was beat by Ash Allen @fleekyfaceand nails.
Ms. Sebastian stated, "It is known also as the Russian braid and it symbolises the three dimensions of the world: 'Yav', 'Prav', 'Nav', which are the physical world, the astral world and the heaven. The Russian braid is an ancient tradition as long hair in this hairstyle appear in many myths and legends, the female characters wear it and usually it is associated with different actions taken within those fairy tales, that have been told over the generations. The braid is not just a protective style, but also has been playing a big part in the traditions and culture, days of the year associated with the celebrations and the sun."
https://soundcloud.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
Media Contact
Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group
kathy@klprgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2019