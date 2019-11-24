News By Tag
Taylor Girlz Continue to Receive Tons of Streams from their Newly Released EP Titled "No Cap"
By: iTunes Exposure
The "No Cap" EP was released under TAYLOR BOI ENTERTAINMENT, the Taylor Girlz' newly independent label. The EP of the girl duo is made of 8 dope tracks, including White Rice, Fall Back, D4Y, and Hot Cakes. Before the release of their EP, many fans of the girls have already expressed their excitement for the new tracks since the previous songs gained success.
Taylor Girlz is composed of two sister rappers, dancers Daysha Taylor and Ti Taylor, who was born on December 25, 1995, and August 7, 1998, respectively. Being inspired by the rapping of their father, the Taylor sisters developed their own style and rhymes. At a very young age, the musical duo has already displayed their passion for music and a dream to create a piece of music that will inspire other people.
As a full-fledged R&B and rap dance girl group, Taylor Girlz first gained popularity with the dance video titled "Woozie" in 2015. While in 2016, the girls released two singles that were produced by respected Producer Bolo D who is also behind the success of "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae," Steal Her Man," and Wedgie songs. Both singles featured the former member Trinity Taylor, who is also their sister. Due to their popular viral dance challenged online, the girls gained prominence and opened an opportunity to have a record deal with the topnotch record company, RCA records.
With so much support of their fans and undeniable musical talent, the Taylor Girlz' Steal Her Man dance video challenged gained more than 33 million views on YouTube, while the Wedgie video got more than 13 million views. What's more, the duo's Steal Her Man track hit No.1on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Chart. In November 2016, the Taylor sisters appeared on Pandora Radio's Trendsetters Chart. The combined streams of the two dance singles on Vevo, Apple Music, and Spotify is 70 million.
For the latest updates about Taylor Girls, please visit https://www.thetaylorgirlz.com/
About Taylor Girlz:
Consists of two sisters Daysha Taylor (23 years old) and Ti Taylor (21 years old), Taylor Girlz is an American-Malagasy R&B and rap dance duo. They have received popularity because of their unique musical styles and creating viral video dance challenges.
