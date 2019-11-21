News By Tag
Maven Collective Marketing Principal, Erica Hakonson, Wins Silver Stevie Award for Women in Business
Erica Hakonson, Principal and Founder of BC-based award-winning B2B Digital Marketing Agency, Maven Collective Marketing, has won a Silver Award at this year's Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
By: Maven Collective Marketing
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. They have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. The 2019 awards were presented on November 15th at a dinner event in New York City.
Over 1,500 entries were submitted in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Hakonson won in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category for Business Services with less than 10 employees (https://stevieawards.com/
"I am humbled to be recognized by the Stevie Awards, especially alongside such an outstanding group of female entrepreneurs from around the world," Hakonson shares."This award is an acknowledgment of the excellent work of every Maven at Maven Collective Marketing."
Since founding Maven Collective Marketing (https://www.mavencollectivemarketing.com) in 2012, Hakonson has grown the agency specializing in partnering with B2B technology companies to help them succeed in all areas of digital and traditional marketing. Maven Collective Marketing has grown and strengthened year over year with Principal Erica Hakonson at the helm, achieving 230% growth over the last year.
Additionally, Hakonson is acknowledged as an expert in the field of B2B technology marketing, including recent international publications in Thrive Global, Authority Magazine, CMSWire and Canadian SME Business Magazine.
Hakonson is also passionate about giving back. In addition to donating two percent of revenue to charities, she also encourages women to enter entrepreneurship and the technology sector. Hakonson served as a volunteer on the Board of Directors for Simon Fraser University Alumni Board, the Aligned Collective Society and currently serves on the Board of North Shore Connexions Society.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Maven Collective Marketing
Maven Collective Marketing is the multi-award winning digital marketing agency and partner to B2B software and software services companies to help businesses redefine their marketing strategies to thrive in the oversaturated marketplace of B2B software sameness.
Maven Collective Marketing has worked with B2B Fortune 500 companies launching/relaunching new products to SMB start-ups in the earlier stages of their business. Maven Collective Marketing brings the expertise and experience to translate, navigate and execute the complex world of online marketing to produce meaningful and measurable ROI.
Learn more at https://www.MavenCollectiveMarketing.com.
