 
News By Tag
* Bloomex
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2019
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

Bloomex is official flower sponsor of the 2019 Make-A-Wish®Rising Stars Event

By: Bloomex Canada
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Bloomex

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Events

TORONTO - Nov. 12, 2019 - PRLog -- Bloomex is pleased to provide flowers for the inaugural Rising Stars fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish® Canada.

The event is called A Night Under the Stars and has been organized by Make-A-Wish® young professionals committee, Rising Stars. This group is chaired and led by a wish child alumni and is a group of aged 20+ rising leaders and volunteers who are dedicated to advancing the mission of Make-A-Wish via fundraising and ambassadorship in the community.

This year's event takes place on November 15 at Toronto's Berkeley Church. It unites 350 people in an evening of live music, food, dancing and drinks, with the goal of making more wishes come true for children living with critical illnesses.

In keeping with the evening's elegant theme, Bloomex.ca has designed beautiful white and pastel coloured floral arrangements in low vases for the cocktail tables as well as dinner centrepieces. The company is also supplying a larger focal piece for the entry registration table.

"Bloomex is delighted to help support this fantastic fundraising event," says Sue McDonald, Director of PR and Corporate Partnerships at Bloomex. "All funds raised will help provide  wishes for children and families who really need the boost of love and support at a very difficult time. We are so glad to help enhance the event any way we can."

"This event is going to be incredible," says Cari Miller, Manager of Corporate Alliances at Make-A-Wish Canada. "The Rising Stars have created something truly special in A Night Under the Stars, bringing young professionals together for a fun night all while raising funds for Make-A-Wish. Thank you to Bloomex for helping ensure this event is beautiful! The proceeds from the event will  come to Make-A-Wish and help us create more life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, getting us closer to our vision of reaching every eligible child across Canada."

About Bloomex

Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia. Visit at https://bloomex.ca/.

About A Night Under the Stars

All funds raised by this event will be donated to Make-a-Wish Canada to help grant wishes for children living with critical illnesses in the  Toronto and central Ontario area. When children are battling a critical illness, so much of normal childhood is taken away from them - it is exhausting, both emotionally and physically. A wish is something that gives kids the opportunity to look outside their illness - it restores a sense of childhood back to the child and normalcy back to the family and is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight their illnesses.

Media Contact
Caroline Young
Bloomex Canada
***@bloomex.ca
613-963-0484
End
Email:***@bloomex.ca Email Verified
Tags:Bloomex
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bloomex PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Nov 12, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share