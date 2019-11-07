News By Tag
Bloomex is official flower sponsor of the 2019 Make-A-Wish®Rising Stars Event
By: Bloomex Canada
The event is called A Night Under the Stars and has been organized by Make-A-Wish®
This year's event takes place on November 15 at Toronto's Berkeley Church. It unites 350 people in an evening of live music, food, dancing and drinks, with the goal of making more wishes come true for children living with critical illnesses.
In keeping with the evening's elegant theme, Bloomex.ca has designed beautiful white and pastel coloured floral arrangements in low vases for the cocktail tables as well as dinner centrepieces. The company is also supplying a larger focal piece for the entry registration table.
"Bloomex is delighted to help support this fantastic fundraising event," says Sue McDonald, Director of PR and Corporate Partnerships at Bloomex. "All funds raised will help provide wishes for children and families who really need the boost of love and support at a very difficult time. We are so glad to help enhance the event any way we can."
"This event is going to be incredible,"
About Bloomex
Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia. Visit at https://bloomex.ca/
About A Night Under the Stars
All funds raised by this event will be donated to Make-a-Wish Canada to help grant wishes for children living with critical illnesses in the Toronto and central Ontario area. When children are battling a critical illness, so much of normal childhood is taken away from them - it is exhausting, both emotionally and physically. A wish is something that gives kids the opportunity to look outside their illness - it restores a sense of childhood back to the child and normalcy back to the family and is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight their illnesses.
Media Contact
Caroline Young
Bloomex Canada
***@bloomex.ca
613-963-0484
