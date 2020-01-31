News By Tag
Bloomex Supports Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada
By: Bloomex
The code BGCC provides a 15% discount on flowers and gifts at Bloomex.ca. In addition, Bloomex will donate 10% of product purchase for each order in which the code is input, to BGCC.
The fundraiser code is the first part of an ongoing partnership plan to evolve over 2020. In both March and August, Bloomex will offer the additional option to its customers to donate $2 at checkout to BGCC. Discussions are also underway regarding a Mother's Day flower campaign at key Clubs in Canada.
The first 'Boys Club' in Canada was the East End Boys Club, founded in Saint John, New Brunswick in 1900. The Boys' Club Federation of Canada was officially established in 1929, and evolved to become Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada in 1974.
Throughout its history, Boys and Girls Clubs have strived to provide vital educational, recreational, and skills development programs and services in communities nationwide. Today, there are over 700 Boys and Girls Club locations across Canada, serving over 200,000 kids and teens. In small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, Boys and Girls Clubs continue to help young people overcome barriers, form positive relationships, and mature into responsible, caring adults.
The Clubs offer a variety of initiatives to Canada's young people, including vital after school programs, crime prevention, youth employment opportunities, and mental health support.
"Bloomex is delighted to help support Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada," says Sue McDonald, Director of PR and Corporate Partnerships at Bloomex. "The Clubs provide invaluable support to young people coast to coast who can use a helping hand to thrive and succeed. We are so glad to help raise funds for this important cause."
About Bloomex
Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia. For more details please visit https://www.bloomex.ca/
About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada
Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 700 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at http://www.bgccan.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @BGCCAN.
