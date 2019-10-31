News By Tag
GEOMAP GIS AMERICA is delegating its Autodesk business unit to GRAITEC
Long-time Autodesk partner, Geomap GIS America has delegated its Autodesk business unit to GRAITEC.
Danick Venne, CEO of GEOMAP says, "This alliance will allow GEOMAP to refocus its team's efforts on what it does best: providing intelligent information management through M-Files, a content management solution distributed by GEOMAP and all our geomatics solutions that support Autodesk and ESRI technology.
He continues: "After analyzing Autodesk partners in Quebec, we concluded that GRAITEC has the best technical team to support our customers on Autodesk products. By choosing GRAITEC, I know that they are in good hands. That said, GEOMAP will continue to work with GRAITEC on a daily basis to ensure the transition of subscription contracts and customer satisfaction. "
By entrusting Graitec with day-to-day Autodesk operations, such as providing information about new technologies, processing sales and renewals, and dispensing technical support and training, GEOMAP ensures that its customers have access to a range of top-quality high value-added services, starting with: Access to 24-hour Graitec Advantage service; free services such as online training, the PowerPack for Revit, delivered with the purchase or the renewal at Graitec; and a variety of specialized services to meet the needs of players in the AEC and manufacturing sectors.
With continuous growth in Quebec and abroad, Graitec stands out for its unparalleled expertise in BIM-based technologies and project workflows. With thousands of BIMup consultation projects delivered, the company has a global overview of the needs of all the players involved in a construction project: Principals, architects, engineers, general and specialized contractors, manufacturers of building components, facilities managers, and more.
This way, GEOMAP customers will be able to benefit from one of the largest pools of professional and technical resources, which combine their knowledge and expertise to support people in projects of all kinds on five continents.
For GRAITEC, this transaction with GEOMAP is very strategic in that the interaction between BIM and GIS is the very foundation of smart cities.
Hugo Michaud, General Manager at GRAITEC Canada, explains: "In the context of continued population and city growth, discussions of climate change and the importance of sustainable buildings, the construction market is really booming." He continues: "GRAITEC and GEOMAP will be working together to make sure information flows between GIS and BIM. Convergence of information between geomatics and design to construction processes is key. This alliance definitely strengthens GRAITEC's position as a global leader when it comes to BIM solutions. "
Finally, Francis Guillemard, Founder and Chairman of the Graitec Group concludes: "Graitec is delighted to welcome Geomap's customers and make them benefit from the group's technologies (eg PowerPack for Revit) and services. With the solidification of our Canadian subsidiary, Graitec is strengthens its presence in North America and imposes itself a little more as a key player in the BIM industry. "
About GEOMAP
GEOMAP GIS America specializes in software solutions and services which integrate the innovative concepts of geomatics and IIM (Intelligent Information Management) for Municipalities and Counties, Facilities Management (FM), Transportation and Network Management sectors since 2000. These solutions, implemented in public and private institutions, key accounts and international projects, make it possible to manage information and data related to the assets and content that an organization wishes to manage. This information can then be processed and queried to obtain results in the form of reports, subject-specific maps, dashboards and more. GEOMAP is also a certified developer of Autodesk and ESRI solutions and is an M-Files, Microsoft and Oracle partner and reseller.
GEOMAP has solid expertise in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) process integration. The solutions we implement are based on a powerful information system that drives applications built on the most advanced geospatial and ECM platforms on the market.
For more information, visit: www.geomapgis.ca
About GRAITEC
Founded in 1986, GRAITEC is an international group helping construction and manufacturing professionals achieve successfully their digital transformation by providing BIM and Industry 4.0 software and consultancy. Graitec is a developer of high-performance BIM applications as well as an Autodesk Platinum Partner in Europe and Gold Autodesk Partner in North America and Russia.
Operating through 47 offices across 11 countries worldwide, GRAITEC offers its clients an extensive range of established software solutions combined with the full portfolio of Autodesk products which help address the most demanding project needs and maximizing productivity, efficiency and performance. GRAITEC is an innovation focused company whose products are used by more than 60,000 construction professionals worldwide.
