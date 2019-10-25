News By Tag
$60,000 Raised and Counting for Toys for Joy with Express Feedback for Good
With a 30-day campaign goal of $100K, Toys for Joy is partnering with Express Feedback for Good to create resources in an entirely different approach simply by using their phone/computer and providing feedback on companies they use every day.
By: Rock Church
This year, we expect to give out 22,000 toys and nearly 80,000 pounds of food to our San Diego families working hard to make ends meet every day. Toys for Joy is more than just a toy. Not only will children birth to 11 receive a free toy, but families will have the opportunity to receive free lunch, gently-used clothing, groceries, hair-cuts, activities and more. Many volunteers, sponsors, and community partners work together to spread pervasive hope through this significant event.
"Toys for Joy represents the best of San Diego's giving spirit. It brings together residents and neighbors from across our city to share in the joy of the holiday season and provide for those among us who are less fortunate," said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. "From toys to groceries to clothing and more, the lives of so many San Diegans are truly transformed through this community event and I am proud to see this effort continue to grow year after year."
Toys for Joy is excited to announce a 30-day campaign to help generate a goal of $100,000 of additional support for the event through the Express Feedback for Good™ program.
Express Feedback for Good™ allows individuals to provide feedback and give opinions from their phone or computer, on the companies and brands engage with every day. Each time the user takes ~ 60 seconds to share feedback, it generates up to $2 in value to support Toys for Joy. It's an entirely different approach to creating resources, with no-out-pocket cost to the Rock Church, or the user.
"We're excited to offer people a unique way to support great causes like Toys for Joy by simply providing their opinions on the brands they interact with every day," said Rob Pace, CEO of HundredX®, the company behind Express Feedback for Good. "The Rock church community is a perfect example of how a passionate group of people can turn voices into impact 60 seconds at a time."
Pace also shared more on his company's philosophy, saying, "We're a dual mission company focused on doing good and doing well. We want to help people support great causes and business leaders make great decisions by listening. Using data for good is a big vision and a future break-out opportunity for philanthropy."
The process is easy, fun, and anyone 18 and over can participate. Those interested in helping Toys for Joy can start by signing up today and begin providing feedback on your experiences selecting from over 1,000 leading companies and brands. Just sharing feedback through this campaign 25 times on companies you already interact with can create up to $50 of impact. That's 5 toys for 5 children! The program will run from Oct. 13-Nov. 13. Starting today, you can sign up by texting TOYS to 52525 or visit https://www.sdrock.com/
To make a difference in the life of a child this Christmas, there are four additional ways to be part of Toys for Joy:
Give. Purchase a toy from the online wish list at toys-for-joy.org/
Partner. Monetary and/or in-kind gifts can be contributed online at toys-for-joy.org/
Invite. Invite a friend or family that you know that could benefit from this event. https://www.toys-
Volunteer. Sign up to volunteer with family and friends at toys-for-joy.org/
Pictures are also available online:https://www.toys-
ABOUT TOYS FOR JOY
Toys for Joy was founded by Pastor Miles McPherson of the Rock Church in 1996 to partner with local churches and community businesses and serve Southeastern San Diego. For the past 22 years, Toys for Joy has impacted thousands of lives through volunteers that provide toys, clothing, and food, in addition to health and community services. For more information, visit www.toys-for-
ABOUT ROCK CHURCH
Rock Church is San Diego's largest church, the 22nd largest church in the United States, according to Outreach Magazine. Pastor Miles McPherson, a former NFL player, started Rock Church in 2000. Each Sunday over 20,000 people attend the Rock's 21 Sunday services at five multi-site campuses, over 20 microsites, and watch online.
About HundredX® and Express Feedback for Good™
HundredX, Inc. ("HundredX®") creates actionable insights from crowd-sourced feedback on leading companies and brands. HundredX® enables business leaders, advisors, and investors to make better decisions by listening to key stakeholders utilizing benchmarked and unfiltered data.
Express Feedback for Good™ is a turn-key program allowing non-profit and other cause-based organizations to generate significant resources by mobilizing their audiences to provide feedback on thousands of leading companies and brands.
HundredX is a dual-mission company headquartered in Dallas, TX and online at www.hundredxinc.com
Contact
Mei Nazar
***@sdrock.com
