Baby K'tan Releases Six New Prints for Fall 2019

By: Baby K'tan
 
 
DAVIE, Fla. - Oct. 24, 2019 - PRLog -- Baby K'tan, LLC Launches Six New Stylish Prints

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Baby K'tan will release six brand-new prints featured on their patented Baby Wrap Carrier. "Floral Garden," "Houndstooth," "Leopard Love," "Mad for Plaid," "Savvy Snake," and "Sweetheart" are Baby K'tan's newest line of print collections.

With the award-winning Baby K'tan Baby Wrap Carriers, parents and caregivers enjoy frustration-free, hands-free babywearing, and can keep baby close. Quick and easy to get in place, the Baby K'tan is a ready-to-wear wrap-style baby carrier with no wrapping required. It simply slips on like a t-shirt – no rings, buckles, belts or annoying clasps, and no confusing excess fabric.

The new Baby K'tan Baby Wrap Carrier prints will be available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally with an MSRP of $59.95.

The six new prints INCLUDE:

"Floral Garden": Soft grays and winter blush paint a Floral Garden fairytale for you and your little one. Snuggle close while you dream of spring days surrounded by delicate, wistful blooms.

"Houndstooth": Closeness is timeless-wrap your newest love in our classic houndstooth print! In the softest deep gray for cozy fall cuddles, your style and your love will both stand the test of time.

"Leopard Love": Oh baby, it's a wild world-and trendy leopard print is the spot-on perfect addition to your parenting wardrobe! Add a little adventure to your daily routine and a little fierce to your family time.

"Sweetheart": Sometimes the biggest love comes in the smallest form. Sweetly scattered hearts will hold baby close to yours, because your sweetheart may be small, but the love you share is immeasurable.

"Savvy Snake": No need to sacrifice style for parenting prowess - our Savvy Snake print is perfectly in step with this fall's most popular trends. It's the perfect modern neutral to add to your babywearing collection

"Mad for Plaid": We're back to school with a chill in the air, and it's time for cool evening walks, corn mazes, and the softest fall plaid. A traditional pattern with modern simplicity, it's a touch of cozy fall perfection in classic gray or black.

See all the new prints on the Baby K'tan website here: https://www.babyktan.com/baby-ktan-new-arrivals/

About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/info.html) is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase its product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Wrap Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail Jennifer Galeano at marketing@babyktan.com

