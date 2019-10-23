News By Tag
Baby K'tan Releases Six New Prints for Fall 2019
By: Baby K'tan
On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Baby K'tan will release six brand-new prints featured on their patented Baby Wrap Carrier. "Floral Garden," "Houndstooth,"
The new Baby K'tan Baby Wrap Carrier prints will be available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally with an MSRP of $59.95.
The six new prints INCLUDE:
"Floral Garden": Soft grays and winter blush paint a Floral Garden fairytale for you and your little one. Snuggle close while you dream of spring days surrounded by delicate, wistful blooms.
"Houndstooth":
"Leopard Love": Oh baby, it's a wild world-and trendy leopard print is the spot-on perfect addition to your parenting wardrobe! Add a little adventure to your daily routine and a little fierce to your family time.
"Sweetheart":
"Savvy Snake": No need to sacrifice style for parenting prowess - our Savvy Snake print is perfectly in step with this fall's most popular trends. It's the perfect modern neutral to add to your babywearing collection
"Mad for Plaid": We're back to school with a chill in the air, and it's time for cool evening walks, corn mazes, and the softest fall plaid. A traditional pattern with modern simplicity, it's a touch of cozy fall perfection in classic gray or black.
See all the new prints on the Baby K'tan website here: https://www.babyktan.com/
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Wrap Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail Jennifer Galeano at marketing@babyktan.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Galeano
***@babyktan.com
