Baby K'tan U.S. Staff Growths to Propel Product Design, Development & Marketing
By: Baby K'tan, LLC
Davie, FL – August 27, 2019 – Baby K'tan, LLC is pleased to announce three new appointments to its growing U.S. team. The brand welcomes Nicole Eckert as Marketing Manager, Sandra Manouchehri as VP of Product Development & Design and Jennifer Galeano as Customer Service and Marketing Coordinator.
"It is always exciting to welcome new staff members to our team. We see these additions as a sign of positive growth and that gives me such optimism about the future of the company." Shared Michal Chesal, President and Co-Founder of Baby K'tan. "We can't wait to see what the future holds for Baby K'tan!"
Baby K'tan has established itself as a provider of quality baby products to parents everywhere with plans to expand further into the Juvenile Products space. Currently, Baby K'tan, LLC, a U.S. based company, can be found in over 30+ countries in partnership with 15 international distributors.
Formerly with jujube, Nicole brings the serious marketing prowess she earned working for some of the juvenile products industry's leading lifestyle brands. Whether negotiating successful brand partnerships or producing fabulous influencer events, her desire to foster connection and community is always at the center of her work. Nicole is mother to one rambunctious five-year-old boy, and loves sharing those real life 'mom'ents with the parents and influencers she has the privilege to work alongside.
"Babywearing is something I have always been passionate about, so I am thrilled to be working with products that are important to me. I look forward to sharing my love for babywearing and Baby K'tan's innovative products with mothers, fathers, and caregivers everywhere!"
Sandra joins Baby K'tan as VP of Product Development & Design and comes with over 20 years of experience designing juvenile products & Infant carriers from some of the biggest names in the industry. As the mother to two teenage girls, she's test-driven all the gear a parent can buy! Passionate about designing for babies, she loves to keep up with fashion, trends, innovations, and bring them into her designs.
"I am very excited to join the Baby K'tan team and to be able to use my knowledge & expertise to further grow our brand and expand into new categories."
Jennifer Galeano is the newest member of the Baby K'tan team. This mom of two, wife, and student has now added Marketing Coordinator and Customer Service to her resume and couldn't be happier! As a former babywearer herself, she's committed to helping moms, dads and caregivers get the perfect fit in their Baby K'tan carriers! Fun Fact: Her water birth was featured on Motherly's This is Birth series!
"I am thrilled to have Sandra, Nicole, and Jennifer join the Baby K'tan team which will help us achieve our long-term strategic plans. I am confident with the extensive knowledge they bring to Baby K'tan, we will continue to build the brand globally" said Tracie Schor, SVP Global Sales & Marketing.
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for the best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase its product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at https://www.babyktan.com/
