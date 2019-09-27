 
Attivo Networks Expands Operations into Australia and New Zealand

Former Malwarebytes, Cybereason Executives Join Company to Address Growing Global Demand for Deception Technology
FREMONT, Calif. - Sept. 30, 2019 - PRLog -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, is expanding further into Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to combat the increased volume and sophistication of attacks targeting the region. This expansion includes the appointment of two senior leaders with extensive cybersecurity experience. The company welcomes Jim Cook as Regional Director and Vlado Vajdic as Solutions Engineer.

Attivo Networks delivers a portfolio of threat detection products designed to detect attack activity early and accurately across commercial enterprise, government, education, healthcare, and service providers. The company's comprehensive deception platform provides security teams with the required visibility and high-fidelity alerts to take decisive action against attackers that have penetrated perimeter defenses.

As Regional Director, Cook is responsible for educating the market on the benefits of deception technology and expanding the Attivo Networks customer, partner, and managed service provider network in ANZ. Cook joins Attivo Networks from Malwarebytes, where he served as Regional Director for ANZ. Vajdic is responsible for helping organizations understand the risks associated with in-network attacker lateral movement as well as visibility into attack paths and attack surfaces that intruders will exploit to advance a successful attack. Vajdic was most recently a Regional Sales Engineer with Cybereason.

"As we witness continued adoption of deception technology by organizations of all sizes, this is a pivotal time to be joining Attivo," said Cook. "Quickly detecting and responding to malicious activity inside the network after traditional preventative measures have been evaded is a challenging issue for CISOs globally. Attivo is well-positioned to help enterprises overcome these issues and gain an upper-hand against attackers through the delivery of rich company-centric attack intelligence. I am excited about the company's innovative approach to cybersecurity and look forward to expanding the partner and customer base in the region."

"We are excited to have Jim and Vlado on board to address increased demand and support growth initiatives in the market," said Kothari. "Jim and Vlado are well qualified and bring valuable experience in the region. With their addition to the Attivo Networks team, we look forward to witnessing continued market expansion and adoption of deception technology across ANZ."

The company is targeting a growing opportunity in ANZ as the number of data breaches continues to rise considerably. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) reported (https://www.oaic.gov.au/privacy/notifiable-data-breaches/...) that 245 data breaches occurred during the second quarter of 2019, up from 215 during the first quarter, a 14 percent increase. The OAIC report also noted that malicious or criminal attacks accounted for 151 data breaches, or 62 percent overall. The rise in data breaches in New Zealand is steeper. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner reported (https://www.privacy.org.nz/assets/Uploads/Privacy-Commiss...) that 168 breaches occurred in 2018, up from 132 in 2017, a 27 percent increase.

The Attivo Networks ThreatDefend® Detection and Response platform provides a comprehensive deception fabric that interweaves decoys, lures, and breadcrumbs throughout the network. By blending in seamlessly with the production environment, the deception fabric sets landmines and bait to derail attackers and alert on their presence. With the company's latest offerings, organizations can create a deception blanket over endpoints so that regardless of the attack method a cybercriminal chooses, they cannot avoid detection. After an alert is raised, the deception management server automates the gathering and analysis of company-specific threat intelligence and forensics and consolidates it in a dashboard view. Organizations can also automate incident response through more than 30 native integrations with firewalls, SIEMs, NACs, Endpoint Detection, Response (EDR), and orchestration solutions.

To learn more about the ThreatDefend platform, please join Cook, Vajdic, and Kothari at the Australian Cyber Conference 2019 (https://cyberconference.com.au/) October 7-9. Attivo is exhibiting at booth #2.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™ Deception Platform provides a comprehensive and customer-proven platform for proactive security and accurate threat detection within user networks, data centers, clouds, and a wide variety of specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio includes extensive network, endpoint, application, and data deceptions designed to misdirect and reveal attacks efficiently from all threat vectors. Advanced machine-learning makes preparation, deployment, and operations fast and simple to operate for organizations of all sizes. Comprehensive attack analysis and forensics provide actionable alerts and native integrations that automate the blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting of attacks for accelerated incident response. The company has won over 100 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com. (http://www.attivonetworks.com/)

