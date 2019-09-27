News By Tag
Attivo Networks Expands Operations into Australia and New Zealand
Former Malwarebytes, Cybereason Executives Join Company to Address Growing Global Demand for Deception Technology
By: Attivo Networks
Attivo Networks delivers a portfolio of threat detection products designed to detect attack activity early and accurately across commercial enterprise, government, education, healthcare, and service providers. The company's comprehensive deception platform provides security teams with the required visibility and high-fidelity alerts to take decisive action against attackers that have penetrated perimeter defenses.
As Regional Director, Cook is responsible for educating the market on the benefits of deception technology and expanding the Attivo Networks customer, partner, and managed service provider network in ANZ. Cook joins Attivo Networks from Malwarebytes, where he served as Regional Director for ANZ. Vajdic is responsible for helping organizations understand the risks associated with in-network attacker lateral movement as well as visibility into attack paths and attack surfaces that intruders will exploit to advance a successful attack. Vajdic was most recently a Regional Sales Engineer with Cybereason.
"As we witness continued adoption of deception technology by organizations of all sizes, this is a pivotal time to be joining Attivo," said Cook. "Quickly detecting and responding to malicious activity inside the network after traditional preventative measures have been evaded is a challenging issue for CISOs globally. Attivo is well-positioned to help enterprises overcome these issues and gain an upper-hand against attackers through the delivery of rich company-centric attack intelligence. I am excited about the company's innovative approach to cybersecurity and look forward to expanding the partner and customer base in the region."
"We are excited to have Jim and Vlado on board to address increased demand and support growth initiatives in the market," said Kothari. "Jim and Vlado are well qualified and bring valuable experience in the region. With their addition to the Attivo Networks team, we look forward to witnessing continued market expansion and adoption of deception technology across ANZ."
The company is targeting a growing opportunity in ANZ as the number of data breaches continues to rise considerably. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) reported (https://www.oaic.gov.au/
The Attivo Networks ThreatDefend®
To learn more about the ThreatDefend platform, please join Cook, Vajdic, and Kothari at the Australian Cyber Conference 2019 (https://cyberconference.com.au/
About Attivo Networks
Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™
