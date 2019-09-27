News By Tag
RE/MAX Classic Lists Historic Home Connected to William Penn
One of the area's leading real estate agents has placed a new listing for a home connected to one of America's most prolific and historical figures.
William Penn once said, "time is what we want most, but what we use worst," and thanks to a new listing by RE/MAX Classic, people across the globe now have time and opportunity to purchase an iconic home and ground that was once owned by Penn.
Brett Furman, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Classic and the sales team at Brett Furman Group, said the newly listed property located at 2854 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA, according to the date stone, was built in 1809, and originally part of an estate owned by Penn.
Sara Spector, a historical consultant, part of Furman's RE/MAX Classic Historic Housing division, researched the property and records.
Penn, a writer, early Quaker, and founder of the English North American colony the Province of Pennsylvania, first purchased the ground from the Lenni-Lenape chieftain Maughhongsink on June 3, 1684.
Furman explained that those interested in this unique home can get a sneak-peak of the property by viewing the new listing at http://2854EgyptRoad.listingseller.com.
The exceptionally restored two-story residence is fronted by a porch supported on chamfered posts with 6/6 double-hung windows, which light the interior. A single-glazed, transom doorway welcomes you, emphasizing the central hall plan of this 3-bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Farmhouse. The gabled (asphalt) roof features interior brick end chimneys.
In addition, the property features a 20th-century sunroom and houses a modern four-car garage with two-bedroom apartment above. Situated adjacent to the Audubon Mill Grove Bird Sanctuary and proximal to the Perkiomen Trail and Valley Forge National Park, the appealing sunset views over Perkiomen Creek from the 2 plus acres of open space are unsurpassed.
According to the Inventory of Historic and Cultural Resources of Montgomery County, this farmhouse was built by Abraham H. Hendricks in 1809. Montgomery County Atlases show Richard Casselberry as the owner of this house during the late 19th century. The Casselberry family owned the home for five generations.
For more information about this new listing or Brett Furman Group, please call 610-687-6060 or visit www.BrettFurman.com.
About RE/MAX Classic
RE/MAX Classic is a family-owned and operated business celebrating its 29th year of success. The firm has an outstanding technology platform, a team of support staff focused on customer service and satisfaction, allowing our agents to focus on productivity. Unlike most other real estate companies our Broker/Owners list and sell real estate, which ensures they are current with the latest industry trends and changes. The philosophy at RE/MAX Classic revolves around exceeding clients' expectations.
About Brett Furman
Brett Furman, co-owner of RE/MAX Classic, is an award-winning Real Estate Broker serving the Southeastern Pennsylvania area. He is the author of a book entitled What You Really Need to Know About Selling Your House. Furman, who is known as one of Pennsylvania's top agents, has been in the real estate business since 1986 and has helped hundreds of sellers sell their homes for top dollar. He also hosts home seller workshops as well as other educational presentations several times a year.
