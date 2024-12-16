 

Industry News





Local Realtor Shares Industry Insights in Exclusive Interview with Inside Real Estate

By: RE/MAX Classic Realtors
 
 
Brett Furman And Ryan Hartman
Brett Furman And Ryan Hartman
WAYNE, Pa. - Dec. 19, 2024 - PRLog -- Brett Furman, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Classic and a trailblazer in the suburban Philadelphia real estate market, recently sat down with Ryan Hartman, Vice President of Product Engagement at Inside Real Estate (IRE), creators of the renowned kvCORE CRM platform, to discuss how he's redefining real estate marketing. The interview highlighted Furman's innovative strategies that blend cutting-edge technology, community engagement, and personalized client services to set a new standard in the industry.

"Real estate is constantly evolving, and staying ahead means embracing both technology and the human touch," Furman explained during the interview. "Our mission is to create a seamless experience for sellers while achieving outstanding results."

Key Insights from the Interview

Dynamic Direct Mail Programs
Furman revealed how his team leverages QR code technology to track real-time engagement with mailings. This data-driven approach not only enhances follow-ups but also drives open rates as high as 50%, far exceeding industry norms.

Video Marketing and Retargeting Campaigns
Custom video content remains central to Furman's strategy. During the interview, he explained how embedded retargeting pixels keep potential buyers engaged across major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google.

Integrated Multi-Channel Marketing
Furman's multi-touchpoint approach ensures maximum exposure for listings by combining direct mail, email, and social media outreach with emerging technologies.

Virtual Assistant (VA) Outreach Programs
Scaling outreach efforts, Furman's team personally invites over 1,000 neighbors to open houses, turning these events into vibrant community gatherings and generating buzz for each listing.

Ready Set Sell Program
Furman elaborated on how this program provides home sellers with free access to critical preparation equipment, such as ozone machines, air movers, and stain removal tools. These resources help clients present their homes in the best possible light at no additional cost.

Community-Centric Promotions
Initiatives like Valentine Roses and Thanksgiving Pie Day highlight Furman's focus on building strong client relationships and fostering consistent referrals through meaningful interactions.

In addition to setting new benchmarks in client service, the Brett Furman Group at RE/MAX Classic is a destination for real estate agents who aspire to be top producers.

"We've built a culture where innovation, collaboration, and professional growth thrive," Furman shared. "Our agents benefit from advanced training, industry-leading tools like kvCORE, and hands-on support to ensure they succeed at the highest level."

Agents at RE/MAX Classic have access to personalized mentorship, cutting-edge marketing resources, and a proven system that drives results. With a track record of elevating careers and fostering success, the office continues to attract ambitious professionals seeking to excel in the real estate industry.

Homeowners interested in learning how these innovative strategies can transform their selling experience are encouraged to visit https://brettfurman.ilisttech.com/whats-your-home-worth to request a personalized home valuation or contact Brett Furman directly at 610-687-6060.

Agents ready to take their careers to the next level are invited to reach out and learn more about joining the Brett Furman Group's dynamic team.

About Brett Furman Group: With over 38 years of experience, Brett Furman Group specializes in delivering all-inclusive home marketing services to clients in suburban Philadelphia. Recognized as an industry leader, Brett Furman is an award-winning professional ranked among the top 1% of agents nationwide.

About RE/MAX Classic: RE/MAX Classic, a family-owned and operated real estate firm located at 528 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, is proud to celebrate its 32nd year of success. Boasting an exceptional technology platform and a dedicated team of support staff committed to customer service and satisfaction, RE/MAX Classic enables its agents to focus on productivity and exceed clients' expectations. Unlike most real estate companies, the Broker/Owners at RE/MAX Classic actively list and sell real estate, ensuring they stay current with the latest industry trends and changes. As a result, the firm sells an impressive average of 26 homes per agent each year compared to 8 for other companies. RE/MAX Classic's commitment to giving back to the community is also evident in its support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®, American Cancer Society, and ALS. As a proud supporter of these causes, the firm is not only committed to excellence in business but also its impact on the wider community.

Contact
Brett Furman, Broker/Owner
RE/MAX Classic
brett@brettfurman.com
610-687-6060
Source:RE/MAX Classic Realtors
