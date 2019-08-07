News By Tag
Autonodyne, Valqari and Target Arm Form New Strategic Partnership for End-to-End Package Delivery
This is the world's first package delivery service that will autonomously launch a drone/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle from a moving vehicle, and then proceed to a secure, electronic mailbox for drop-off.
By: Target Arm LLC
Autonodyne, with its RCU-1000, is contributing the software and hardware integration for autonomous launch and recovery of the drones. This software will allow users to maximize the benefits of their drones by programing the movement of payloads automatically. Valqari, with its patented Smart Drone Delivery Mailbox, is providing the safe receptacle at the destination, allowing only authenticated users to pick up the delivered cargo. Lastly, Target Arm is contributing Tular v2.5, the patented universal launch and recovery platform. This enables rotary and fixed wing drones to be launched and securely returned to/from trucks, ships and other moving vehicles at speeds up to 65mph.
Steve Jacobson, CEO of Autonodyne, is enthusiastic about the newly formed strategic partnership. Steve stated, "This is a tremendous moment in history: Autonomous aerial vehicles are at the cusp of dramatically changing our lives.Our strategic partnership is the right solution, at the right time, to meet the ever-increasing demand for delivery speed and efficiency for all users. With our RCU-1000 as the software "glue", both Target Arm's and Valqari's hardware solutions become fully integrated with virtually any aerial drone. Since all three firms are drone-agnostic by design, our joint adaptability to the market is wide and vast."
Ryan Walsh, CEO and co-founder of Valqari agreed with Steve's comments adding, "The end-to-end solution we're jointly launching is unlike anything currently available in the global supply chain. As the national airspaces open up, along with the public's acceptance of autonomous machines, the demand for even faster delivery can only be achieved by aerial drones. But secure delivery is becoming a very real problem in many neighborhoods. Our universal Smart Drone Delivery Mailbox eliminates risks related with automated drone delivery and will become the delivery solution that everyone needs. This partnership will make drone delivery faster and more secure."
Jeff McChesney, CEO & Founder of Target Arm, echoed their comments. In addition, Jeff stated, "I'm so proud to announce this partnership with Valqari and Autonodyne. All three companies bring tremendous passion along with their very unique product offerings. Combined, we deliver the first truly end-to-end, on-the-move solution for package delivery, by virtually any drone, from any vehicle, at airspeeds over 65mph. Our partnership is confident that we have the right market solution, at the right time, for the global supply chain as consumer demands skyrocket for faster performance."
In September, Valqari, Target Arm and Autonodyne will collaborate on an exciting project outside Atlanta which will highlight the partnership's technologies and capabilities in the drone package delivery space. More details to be announced in the coming weeks.
About Valqari LLC
Valqari is a Chicago-based start-up that has created the only drone delivery solution that has solved the "Last Inch" logistic problems with its patented Smart Drone Delivery Mailbox. It features communication technology that will allow for an entirely automated drone delivery. Valqari currently holds utility patents in 13 countries and territories including: the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Australia, South Africa, and several other countries in the European Union.
About Autonodyne Inc.
Autonodyne is focused on becoming the kernel for unmanned aerial flight. Combining control station, on-board mission computer, and advanced autonomy behaviors, Autonodyne develops and certifies systems and software for civil and defense aircraft that operate without a traditional pilot. Autonodyne has expertise in national and international certification for unmanned aerial systems, and is located primarily in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more about Autonodyne, visit www.autonodyne.com.
About Target Arm LLC
