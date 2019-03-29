 
JLSA Announces Speaker Change for the inaugural Unstoppable: Passion for a Purpose Luncheon

 
 
Dr. Jill Biden, Photo by Ece Ogulturk
Dr. Jill Biden, Photo by Ece Ogulturk
 
SAN ANTONIO - April 1, 2019 - PRLog -- San Antonio, TX – Due to her promotion to co-host the 4th hour of the "Today" show, Jenna Bush Hager had to cancel her commitment to speak at the inaugural Unstoppable: Passion for a Purpose Luncheon. Fortunately, we are happy to announce a new replacement speaker that will surely be of interest to our attendees and the entire San Antonio community.

Junior League of San Antonio is thrilled to have secured former Second Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden to present to you on April 5. Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, is a mother and grandmother, a lifelong educator, and a proud military mom. With the February 2017 launch of the Biden Foundation, Dr. Biden and her husband have continued their commitment to strengthening the middle class, protecting women and children against violence, and supporting community colleges and military families.

As Second Lady, Dr. Biden worked to bring attention to the sacrifices made by military families, to highlight the importance of community colleges to America's future, and to raise awareness around areas of particular importance to women, including breast cancer prevention, all while continuing to teach as a full-time English professor at a community college in Northern Virginia.

Dr. Biden has been an educator for more than three decades. Prior to moving to Washington, D.C., she taught English at a community college in Delaware, at a public high school and at a psychiatric hospital for adolescents. Dr. Biden earned her Doctorate in Education from the University of Delaware in January of 2007. Her dissertation focused on maximizing student retention in community colleges. She also has two Master's Degrees — both of which she earned while working and raising a family.

Dr. Biden's message will inspire, educate and motivate all guests at the Unstoppable: Passion for a Purpose luncheon on Friday, April 5 at 12 Noon at the Stars at Night Ballroom at Henry B. González Convention Center.

Event Details
What: Unstoppable: Passion for a Purpose Luncheon
Where: Stars at Nights Ballroom, Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center
Date: Friday, April 5, 2019
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 pm
Registration: https://jlsa.org/unstoppable-passion-for-a-purpose-luncheon/ (https://jlsa.org/unstoppable-passion-for-a-purpose-luncheon/)

To commemorate the Junior League of San Antonio's 95th anniversary, we invite you to attend our inaugural Unstoppable: Passion for a Purpose Luncheon Presented by University Health System. The luncheon will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Stars at Night Ballroom at the Henry B. González Convention Center from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Join us for lunch and an afternoon of community and conversation with guest speaker Dr. Jill Biden. Net proceeds from the Unstoppable Luncheon will benefit the programs and projects of the Junior League of San Antonio.

About Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, is a mother and grandmother, a lifelong educator, and a proud military mom. With the February 2017 launch of the Biden Foundation, Dr. Biden and her husband have continued their commitment to strengthening the middle class, protecting women and children against violence, and supporting community colleges and military families.

As Second Lady, Dr. Biden worked to bring attention to the sacrifices made by military families, to highlight the importance of community colleges to America's future, and to raise awareness around areas of particular importance to women, including breast cancer prevention, all while continuing to teach as a full-time English professor at a community college in Northern Virginia.

Dr. Biden has always said that community colleges are "one of America's best kept secrets." As a teacher, she sees how community colleges have changed the lives of so many of her students for the better. As Second Lady, she worked to underscore the critical role of community colleges in creating the best, most-educated workforce in the world. In 2012, she traveled across the country as part of the "Community College to Career" tour to highlight successful industry partnerships between community colleges and employers. In the fall of 2010, she hosted the first-ever White House Summit on Community Colleges with President Obama, and she continued to work on this outreach on behalf of the Administration – visiting campuses, meeting with students and teachers, as well as industry representatives around the country.

As a military mom, Dr. Biden understands firsthand how difficult it can be to have a loved one deployed overseas. Dr. Biden's children's book – Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops – was released in June 2012. Inspired by real-life events, the book tells the story of a military family's experience with deployment through the eyes of Dr. Biden's granddaughter, Natalie, during the year her father is deployed to Iraq. The book also includes resources about what readers can do to support military service members and their families.

Through their Joining Forces initiative, First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Biden issued a national challenge to all Americans to take action and find ways to support and engage our military families in their own communities. Joining Forces aims to educate, challenge, and spark action from all sectors of our society – citizens, communities, businesses, non-profits, faith-based institutions, philanthropic organizations, and government – to ensure that service members, veterans, and their families have the tools they need to succeed throughout their lives. At JoiningForces.gov, Americans can find many ways to take action.

In 1993, after four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer, Dr. Biden started the Biden Breast Health Initiative in Delaware, which has educated more than 10,000 high school girls about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. Dr. Biden and the Vice President have also served as the Honorary Co-Chairs for the Global Race for the Cure in Washington, D.C. As Second Lady, Dr. Biden continued to stress the importance of breast cancer research and early detection.

Dr. Biden has been an educator for more than three decades. Prior to moving to Washington, D.C., she taught English at a community college in Delaware, at a public high school and at a psychiatric hospital for adolescents. Dr. Biden earned her Doctorate in Education from the University of Delaware in January of 2007. Her dissertation focused on maximizing student retention in community colleges. She also has two Master's Degrees — both of which she earned while working and raising a family.

Jill and Joe's daughter, Ashley, is a social worker and Executive Director of the Delaware Center for Justice; their son, Beau (1969-2015), was a lawyer, former Attorney General of the State of Delaware, and a Major in the Delaware Army National Guard; and the Bidens' other son, Hunter, is a lawyer and Chairman of the World Food Program USA. They have a son-in-law, Howard, two daughters-in-law, Hallie and Kathleen, and are the proud grandparents of five incredible grandchildren: Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, and Hunter. The oldest of five sisters, Jill Jacobs was raised just outside of Philadelphia in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania by Bonny and Donald Jacobs, both of whom are now deceased.

About Junior League of San Antonio

The Junior League of San Antonio, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Learn more at https://www.jlsa.org

Vision Statement: We are a community of women realizing our gifts, passion, and purpose. We will advance San Antonio through bold female leadership in positions of responsibility and influence.

