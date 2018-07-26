News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Author, Jane Kurtz, Celebrates Book Launch With Events Throughout Portland
Kurtz says that her recent books draw heavily on Portland, where she was born but didn't live as an adult until eight years ago. "The Oregon Zoo's Zoo Doo is an inspiration for all of us trying to improve the world one back yard at a time—thanks to the Columbia Trust and Audubon Society Back Yard project," she says. "Writing a book about zoo poo turned out to be both hilarious and educational for me and my readers. And my recent middle grade novel, Planet Jupiter, also looks at Portland tree huggers and buskers and changing neighborhoods through the affectionate eyes of someone seeing such things for the first time."
Stop by one of these local events:
August 9, 2018
3:30 pm – 4:00 pm Green Bean Books (http://www.greenbeanbookspdx.com/
7 pm – 8 pm Annie Blooms Books (https://www.annieblooms.com/
August 11, 2019
11am – 12pm Powell's (http://www.powells.com/)
At Annie Blooms Books, Kurtz will be joined by one of her former Vermont College of Fine Arts students, Cate Berry, whose first picture book, Penguin & Tiny Shrimp Don't Do Bedtime! was published earlier this year, and by local author Trudy Ludwig reading from her new picture book, Quiet Please, Owen McPhee!
ABOUT Author
Jane Kurtz (http://www.janekurtz.com/)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse