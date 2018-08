Local Author, Jane Kurtz, Celebrates Book Launch With Events Throughout Portland

What Do They Do With All That Poo? By Jane Kurtz

-- Award-winning author Jane Kurtz is celebrating the release of her new book,with visits to area book stores in August. This is a great opportunity for local families to meet an award-winning, local author, while supporting independent, local bookstores!Kurtz says that her recent books draw heavily on Portland, where she was born but didn't live as an adult until eight years ago. "The Oregon Zoo's Zoo Doo is an inspiration for all of us trying to improve the world one back yard at a time—thanks to the Columbia Trust and Audubon Society Back Yard project," she says. "Writing a book about zoo poo turned out to be both hilarious and educational for me and my readers. And my recent middle grade novel,also looks at Portland tree huggers and buskers and changing neighborhoods through the affectionate eyes of someone seeing such things for the first time."3:30 pm – 4:00 pm Green Bean Books ( http://www.greenbeanbookspdx.com/ ), 1600 NE Alberta St, Portland7 pm – 8 pm Annie Blooms Books ( https://www.annieblooms.com/ ), 7834 SW Capitol Way, Portland11am – 12pm Powell's (http://www.powells.com/), 1005 W Burnside St., PortlandAt Annie Blooms Books, Kurtz will be joined by one of her former Vermont College of Fine Arts students, Cate Berry, whose first picture book,was published earlier this year, and by local author Trudy Ludwig reading from her new picture book,(http://www.janekurtz.com/)author of more than thirty books for young readers. She lives in Portland, OR. From here, she travels to speak nationally and internationally and to teach in the Vermont College MFA in Children's and Young Adult Literature.was named an Amazon.com nonfiction book of the month. Visit her at www.janekurtz.com to learn more.