Local Children's Book Author Receives Two National Awards

Author Sharon Mentyka Celebrates with Upcoming Family-Friendly Events

Chasing at the Surface by Sharon Mentyka

--, a novel for children ages 8-12 set in the Pacific Northwest, is the 2016 Winner of the, Children's category and was selected an Outstanding Science Trade Book for Students K-12, by theandThe book, inspired by an actual event that occurred in Dyes Inlet, Washington, tells the story of 12-year old girl who helps a pod of trapped orcas. To celebrate, Mentyka will be making several appearances in the Seattle area and families are in for a special treat. Her interactive events include whale-related activities including orca fun facts and orca origami. Join Mentyka at the following family-friendly, free events:April 29, 2017 10:30am - noon, 7405 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WAApril 29, 2017 1:30pm - 3pm, 609 Market St., Kirkland, WAJuly 2017 Date/Time TBD, Re-opening Celebration"As our orca populations head home to Puget Sound for the summer, I couldn't be more excited to meet kids and families and talk about," said Mentyka "I did a lot of research to get the science behind the study of killer whales correct in my book, so these awards make me very proud. Community events are also important to me because local, independent bookstores (Indies) and libraries have been so supportive of my books. After all, that's whatis all about, families and community!" In addition to bookstores, Mentyka is currently scheduling school and library visits for the coming year.Mentyka is a writer, designer and teacher with an MFA from the Whidbey Writers Workshop. Her stories and essays for both children and adults have appeared in numerous literary magazines. She is also the author of, a chapter book about a gender-fluid childFor more information, visit SharonMentyka.com , follow her blog at https://sharonmentyka.wordpress.com or connect with her on Twitter @writerSharon (https://twitter.com/writerSharon)