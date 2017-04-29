News By Tag
Local Children's Book Author Receives Two National Awards
Author Sharon Mentyka Celebrates with Upcoming Family-Friendly Events
April 29, 2017 10:30am - noon
Phinney Books, 7405 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
April 29, 2017 1:30pm - 3pm
Book Tree Kirkland, 609 Market St., Kirkland, WA
July 2017 Date/Time TBD
Seattle Public Library, Greenwood Branch, Re-opening Celebration
"As our orca populations head home to Puget Sound for the summer, I couldn't be more excited to meet kids and families and talk about Chasing at the Surface," said Mentyka "I did a lot of research to get the science behind the study of killer whales correct in my book, so these awards make me very proud. Community events are also important to me because local, independent bookstores (Indies) and libraries have been so supportive of my books. After all, that's what Chasing at the Surface is all about, families and community!" In addition to bookstores, Mentyka is currently scheduling school and library visits for the coming year.
About the Author – Sharon Mentyka
Mentyka is a writer, designer and teacher with an MFA from the Whidbey Writers Workshop. Her stories and essays for both children and adults have appeared in numerous literary magazines. She is also the author of B in the World, a chapter book about a gender-fluid child. For more information, visit SharonMentyka.com, follow her blog at https://sharonmentyka.wordpress.com or connect with her on Twitter @writerSharon (https://twitter.com/
