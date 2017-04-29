 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Local Children's Book Author Receives Two National Awards

Author Sharon Mentyka Celebrates with Upcoming Family-Friendly Events
 
 
Chasing at the Surface by Sharon Mentyka
Chasing at the Surface by Sharon Mentyka
 
SEATTLE - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Chasing at the Surface, a novel for children ages 8-12 set in the Pacific Northwest, is the 2016 Winner of the National Outdoor Book Award, Children's category and was selected an Outstanding Science Trade Book for Students K-12, by the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) and Children's Book Council.  The book, inspired by an actual event that occurred in Dyes Inlet, Washington, tells the story of 12-year old girl who helps a pod of trapped orcas. To celebrate, Mentyka will be making several appearances in the Seattle area and families are in for a special treat. Her interactive events include whale-related activities including orca fun facts and orca origami. Join Mentyka at the following family-friendly, free events:

April 29, 2017  10:30am - noon
Phinney Books, 7405 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA

April 29, 2017  1:30pm - 3pm
Book Tree Kirkland, 609 Market St., Kirkland, WA

July 2017  Date/Time TBD
Seattle Public Library, Greenwood Branch, Re-opening Celebration

"As our orca populations head home to Puget Sound for the summer, I couldn't be more excited to meet kids and families and talk about Chasing at the Surface," said Mentyka "I did a lot of research to get the science behind the study of killer whales correct in my book, so these awards make me very proud. Community events are also important to me because local, independent bookstores (Indies) and libraries have been so supportive of my books. After all, that's what Chasing at the Surface is all about, families and community!" In addition to bookstores, Mentyka is currently scheduling school and library visits for the coming year.

About the Author – Sharon Mentyka

Mentyka is a writer, designer and teacher with an MFA from the Whidbey Writers Workshop. Her stories and essays for both children and adults have appeared in numerous literary magazines. She is also the author of B in the World, a chapter book about a gender-fluid child. For more information, visit SharonMentyka.com, follow her blog at https://sharonmentyka.wordpress.com or connect with her on Twitter @writerSharon (https://twitter.com/writerSharon).

Click to Share