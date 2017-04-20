News By Tag
Award-winning Author, Deborah Hopkinson, Celebrates Book Launch with Teacher Appreciation Contest
Participate in #DearTeacherContest on Social Media to Receive Personalized Book
Hopkinson will introduce Independence Cake to Portland readers at Green Bean Books at 3:30pm on June 29, 2017. Come read and enjoy some July 4th holiday cake!
"Picture books aren't just for preschoolers!
About Deborah Hopkinson
Deborah Hopkinson is the award-winning author of nearly 50 books for young readers including picture books, historical fiction, and nonfiction. Hopkinson's recent awards include the Green Earth Award for Environmental Stewardship for FOLLOW the MOON HOME and the Leslie Bradshaw Young Adult Oregon Book Award for Courage & Defiance. She has won the SCBWI Golden Kite Award for picture book text twice, for Apples to Oregon and A Band of Angels. Other titles include Sweet Clara and the Freedom Quilt, winner of the IRA Award; and Sky Boys, a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor book. Deborah's nonfiction includes Titanic, Voices from the Disaster, which received a YALSA Excellence in Nonfiction honor and a Robert F. Sibert Honor. She has been an Oregon Book Award finalist several times, and her nonfiction picture book, Keep On! The Story of Matthew Henson, Co-Discoverer of the North Pole, won an Oregon Book Award. Deborah lives in West Linn, Oregon. Follow her on Twitter @deborahopkinson (https://twitter.com/
