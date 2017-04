Award-winning Author, Deborah Hopkinson, Celebrates Book Launch with Teacher Appreciation Contest

Participate in #DearTeacherContest on Social Media to Receive Personalized Book

A Letter to My Teacher by Deborah Hopkinson

-- Award-winning author Deborah Hopkinson is celebrating the release of her new books,andhas received two starred reviews andhas been named a Best Summer Read by Publishers Weekly, which also starred its review. Hopkinson is hosting a social media giveaway around, to encourage people to share stories, thank you letters, and photos of favorite teachers. To participate, use the hashtag #DearTeacherContest by May 1. On May 2, Teacher Appreciation Day, she will announce ten winners, who will receive autographed copies of the book for themselves or a teacher. She will also be on a blog tour April 25 – May 12, 2017. Blog tours allow authors/illustrators, students, educators and book lovers to connect "virtually" through interviews on websites, podcasts, blog sites and on-line radio shows.Hopkinson will introduceto Portland readers atat 3:30pm on June 29, 2017. Come read and enjoy some July 4th holiday cake!"Picture books aren't just for preschoolers!Readers of any age can learn about history and appreciate a good story," said Hopkinson. "So take time this year to thank a teacher who made a difference in your life."Deborah Hopkinson is the award-winning author of nearly 50 books for young readers including picture books, historical fiction, and nonfiction. Hopkinson's recent awards include the Green Earth Award for Environmental Stewardship forand the Leslie Bradshaw Young Adult Oregon Book Award for. She has won the SCBWI Golden Kite Award for picture book text twice, forand. Other titles include, winner of the IRA Award; andHonor bookDeborah's nonfiction includes, which received a YALSA Excellence in Nonfiction honor and a Robert F. Sibert Honor. She has been an Oregon Book Award finalist several times, and her nonfiction picture book,, won an Oregon Book Award. Deborah lives in West Linn, Oregon. Follow her on Twitter @deborahopkinson ( https://twitter.com/ Deborahopkinson ) or on-line at www.deborahhopkinson.com