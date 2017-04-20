 
Award-winning Author, Deborah Hopkinson, Celebrates Book Launch with Teacher Appreciation Contest

Participate in #DearTeacherContest on Social Media to Receive Personalized Book
 
 
A Letter to My Teacher by Deborah Hopkinson
A Letter to My Teacher by Deborah Hopkinson
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning author Deborah Hopkinson is celebrating the release of her new books, A Letter to My Teacher and Independence Cake. A Letter to My Teacher has received two starred reviews and Independence Cake has been named a Best Summer Read by Publishers Weekly, which also starred its review. Hopkinson is hosting a social media giveaway around A Letter to My Teacher, to encourage people to share stories, thank you letters, and photos of favorite teachers. To participate, use the hashtag #DearTeacherContest by May 1. On May 2, Teacher Appreciation Day, she will announce ten winners, who will receive autographed copies of the book for themselves or a teacher. She will also be on a blog tour April 25 – May 12, 2017. Blog tours allow authors/illustrators, students, educators and book lovers to connect "virtually" through interviews on websites, podcasts, blog sites and on-line radio shows.

Hopkinson will introduce Independence Cake to Portland readers at Green Bean Books at 3:30pm on June 29, 2017. Come read and enjoy some July 4th holiday cake!

"Picture books aren't just for preschoolers! Readers of any age can learn about history and appreciate a good story," said Hopkinson. "So take time this year to thank a teacher who made a difference in your life."

About Deborah Hopkinson

Deborah Hopkinson is the award-winning author of nearly 50 books for young readers including picture books, historical fiction, and nonfiction. Hopkinson's recent awards include the Green Earth Award for Environmental Stewardship for FOLLOW the MOON HOME and the Leslie Bradshaw Young Adult Oregon Book Award for Courage & Defiance. She has won the SCBWI Golden Kite Award for picture book text twice, for Apples to Oregon and A Band of Angels. Other titles include Sweet Clara and the Freedom Quilt, winner of the IRA Award; and Sky Boys, a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor book. Deborah's nonfiction includes Titanic, Voices from the Disaster, which received a YALSA Excellence in Nonfiction honor and a Robert F. Sibert Honor. She has been an Oregon Book Award finalist several times, and her nonfiction picture book, Keep On! The Story of Matthew Henson, Co-Discoverer of the North Pole, won an Oregon Book Award. Deborah lives in West Linn, Oregon. Follow her on Twitter @deborahopkinson (https://twitter.com/Deborahopkinson) or on-line at www.deborahhopkinson.com.
Source:Deborah Hopkinson
