 
News By Tag
* Author Event
* Jane Kurtz
* Earth Day
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Award-Winning Author, Jane Kurtz, Celebrates Planet Jupiter Release with Local Event & Blog Tour

Free, Family-friendly, Author Event to Honor the Earth Day Theme of a New Book
 
 
Planet Jupiter by Jane Kurtz
Planet Jupiter by Jane Kurtz
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Author Event
Jane Kurtz
Earth Day

Industry:
Books

Location:
Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
Events

PORTLAND, Ore. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning author Jane Kurtz is celebrating the release of her new book, Planet Jupiter, with an event May 16, 2017, at 7pm at Annie Bloom's Books in Portland. Honoring the theme of music and busking in the book, she will be joined by special musical guests Colette and Madelaine Parry. Additionally, Kurtz is going on blog tour May 7-13, 2017. Blog tours allow authors/illustrators, students, educators and book lovers to connect "virtually" through interviews on websites, podcasts, blog sites and on-line radio shows.

"I can't wait to share this new middle grade novel with the city it celebrates," Kurtz says. "Of course Portland is packed with buskers. And I know my fellow Portlanders are also passionate (as I am) about pollinators and native plants and…okay…maybe even eating bugs. A couple of years ago when my yard was certified as a Backyard Habitat, I knew I had to weave plants and birds and bees and butterflies into a book for our younger citizens. Now that feels more urgent and important than ever!"

ABOUT Author Jane Kurtz

Jane Kurtz, author of more than thirty books for young readers, was born in Portland, Oregon, but her parents moved to Ethiopia when she was two-years-old. Her volunteer work with literacy there led to her connections with parents who've adopted children from Ethiopia, one of the threads of her new book. She's now rooted in Portland again (literally…she has turned her yard into a certified Backyard Habitat). From here, she travels to speak nationally and internationally and to teach in the Vermont College MFA in Children's and YA Literature. For more information, check www.janekurtz.com or follow her on Twitter at @janekurtz (https://twitter.com/janekurtz).
End
Source:Jane Kurtz
Email:***@provatomarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Provato Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share