News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Award-Winning Author, Jane Kurtz, Celebrates Planet Jupiter Release with Local Event & Blog Tour
Free, Family-friendly, Author Event to Honor the Earth Day Theme of a New Book
"I can't wait to share this new middle grade novel with the city it celebrates,"
ABOUT Author Jane Kurtz
Jane Kurtz, author of more than thirty books for young readers, was born in Portland, Oregon, but her parents moved to Ethiopia when she was two-years-old. Her volunteer work with literacy there led to her connections with parents who've adopted children from Ethiopia, one of the threads of her new book. She's now rooted in Portland again (literally…she has turned her yard into a certified Backyard Habitat). From here, she travels to speak nationally and internationally and to teach in the Vermont College MFA in Children's and YA Literature. For more information, check www.janekurtz.com or follow her on Twitter at @janekurtz (https://twitter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse