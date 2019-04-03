News By Tag
Harlem Cycle Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Success, Soul & Wellness
Boutique Indoor Cycling Studio in Harlem; Milestone of 2000th Class, $10 Special
Daily classes range from an ultimate conditioning ride to the signature one-hour class where clients are pushed through traditional cycling as well as 30-minute off bike core and strength exercises. Located at 2350 Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, (137 & 138 streets) Harlem Cycle is open 7 days a week, from 6:30 AM-8: 30 PM. And at $25 per class offers the best get fit music covering genres from soul, jazz, reggae, and hip-hop. Harlem Cycle has been featured in the New York Times, NY Magazine, The Network Journal, Sirius XM, Black Enterprise, Outside Magazine, Curlz and the City and The Coordinated Bride.
Tammeca Rochester, former Senior Brand Manager at Colgate Palmolive, turned entrepreneur wanted to create a (more) holistic life as a mom, and that meant stepping away from corporate America. Her clientele now includes Harlem residents, tourists, schools and corporations such as the Harlem Hospital. "Today everyone lives a fast-paced life juggling work, family, and friends often at the cost of their individual health and well-being. Watching the changes going in Harlem have been bittersweet. On one hand, new businesses are coming in and flourishing, on the other hand, longtime residents are being displaced leading to depression and trauma within the community. With the increase in the number of suicides, it is important now more than ever to find a space that allows people to actively work on their physical and mental health without judgment," says Tammeca.
Milestones and Upcoming Events
June 20th- 2000th Class at Harlem Cycle
July 28th- Client Appreciation Day
August 18th- Community Wellness Event
April 3, 2019- 3-year anniversary
